Spurs vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Denver @ San Antonio

Current Records: Denver 6-3; San Antonio 5-5

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 pm ET Monday at AT&T Center. The Nuggets won’t have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

San Antonio is out to make up for these teams’ game this past Saturday. Denver took their Matchup against San Antonio by a decisive 126-101 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-51. Denver can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten assists in addition to six rebounds, and point guard Nah’Shon Hyland, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, seven dimes and five boards.

Denver is now 6-3 while the Spurs sit at 5-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nuggets come into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.80%. Less enviably, San Antonio has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.60% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against San Antonio.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 pm ET

Monday at 9:30 pm ET Where: AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainment

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio and Denver both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.