Spurs vs Nets Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/17/23

The Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs meet Tuesday in NBA action at the AT&T Center. Let’s preview this game and give out a pick and prediction.

The Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are averaging 113.9 points on 50.8 percent shooting and allowing 110.6 points on 45.2 percent shooting. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.7 points and 5.3 assists, while Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. Nic Claxton is the third double-digit scorer and TJ Warren is grabbing 3.1 rebounds. The Brooklyn Nets are shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc and 79.9 percent from the free throw line. The Brooklyn Nets are allowing 36.6 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 40.5 rebounds per game.

The San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are averaging 112.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting and allowing 121.7 points on 50.7 percent shooting. Keldon Johnson is averaging 21.1 points and 4.8 rebounds, while Devin Vassell is averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 assists. Tre Jones is the third double-digit scorer and Jakob Poeltl is grabbing 9.4 rebounds. The San Antonio Spurs are shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc and 73.7 percent from the free throw line. The San Antonio Spurs are allowing 39.9 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.7 rebounds per game.

Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs Trends

The Nets are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 Tuesday games and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The Spurs are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 home games and 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The under is 5-0 in Nets last 5 overall. The Nets are 3-7 ATS in the last 10 meetings in San Antonio and 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings.

Randy’s Free Pick

The Brooklyn Nets are still down Durant, but there’s enough here to beat a Spurs team that doesn’t play defense and looks to be in full on tank mode. The Spurs are losing their last 5 games by an average of 12.6 points while allowing 52 percent shooting. Heck, the Spurs actually lose at home by an average of 7.8 points. The Nets should cruise in this contest.