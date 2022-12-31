Spurs vs. Mavs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks (20-16) will face off against the San Antonio Spurs (12-23) on Saturday night. The Mavs have it Rolling as of late behind historic play from Luka Doncic as they’ve won their last five consecutive games.

In their previous outing, the Mavs took down the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday. Luka Doncic totaled 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists without having to even play at all in the fourth quarter. Dallas held a 25-5 advantage in fast break points after making it a point to get out and run.

“I did ask a couple of players that we needed to step up and not wait for Luka, and they responded,” Mavs Coach Jason Kidd said. “We talked about it before the game and they understand the time or the stress we put on Luka. So we needed some guys to be able to get some easy baskets and take that stress off of him, and they did that tonight.”

The Spurs are coming off a 122-115 win over the shorthanded New York Knicks despite a combined 77 points from Julius Randle (41) and Immanuel Quickley (36). Keldon Johnson had a big game of his own with 30 points. Romeo Langford chipped in a season-high 23 points, too.

“We played a really solid game,” Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said. “We looked more like a Veteran team (against the Knicks). Execution was good. Pace was good. A lot of guys played well and our defense was pretty good.”

Spurs vs. Mavs Broadcast Information

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 7:00 pm CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX.)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio – WOAI 1200

ODDS: Mavs -7.0

Spurs vs. Mavs Injury Report

Injury Report (Spurs): Dominick Barlow – Out (G League – Two-Way), Charles Bassey – Out (G League – Two-Way), Devin Vassell – Doubtful (Left Knee Soreness), Keita Bates-Diop – Out (Non-Covid Illness)

Injury Report (Mavs): Luka Doncic – Probable (Left Ankle Soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith – Out (Right Adductor Strain), Josh Green – Out (Right Elbow Sprain), Maxi Kleber – Out (Right Hamstring Tear)

Spurs vs. Mavs Projected Starters

Spurs Projected Lineup: G Tre Jones, G Romeo Langford, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Mavs Projected Lineup: G Luka Doncic, G Spencer Dinwidde, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Frank Ntilikina, C Christian Wood

