Spurs vs. Heat GAMEDAY: San Antonio, Miami to Play NBA Mexico City Game

On Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will participate in the 2022 NBA Mexico City Game. It’s the first game that’s been played in the country since 2019 before the COVID-19 Pandemic began.

The Spurs opted to travel early to Mexico City to get a workout and acclimate to the elevation. Much is made of the elevation in Denver, but Mexico City’s elevation is 7,350 feet or 2,240 meters higher. Some players with health risks choose to sit out ultimately.

.

