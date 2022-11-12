Spurs vs. Bucks odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 11 predictions from proven computer models

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 pm ET on Friday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 5-7 overall and 2-5 at home, while the Bucks are 10-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. Milwaukee has the best record in the Eastern Conference but is currently playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (ankle). Meanwhile, San Antonio is ninth in the West and outperforming expectations during a rebuilding year.

The Spurs are 7-5 against the spread on the season, but the Bucks have been even better, as they sport a 9-2 record ATS. Still, with Milwaukee's two biggest stars out, San Antonio is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 219.5.

Spurs vs. Bucks spread: Spurs -1.5

Spurs vs. Bucks over/under: 219.5 points

Spurs vs. Bucks money line: San Antonio -125, Milwaukee +105

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-122. The losing side was boosted by center Jakob Poeltl, who had 22 points along with nine rebounds.

Devin Vassell also had 22 points in the loss while Tre Jones produced a double-double on 11 points and 11 assists. The San Antonio defense forced 19 turnovers in the game but were ultimately undone by their failure to defend the 3-point line, as Memphis went 14-for-32 from beyond the arc. The Spurs rank 28th in the NBA as they allow opponents to shoot 38.4% overall from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 136-132 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Point guard Jevon Carter was the Offensive standout of the Matchup for Milwaukee, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists.

Carter had been averaging 5.3 points and 1.9 assists over 24.2 minutes per game prior to Wednesday night, so his Offensive breakout was truly unexpected. And while it might not be wise to count on that sort of production on a consistent basis, he’s earned the right to have the offense run through his hands while Antetokounmpo and Holiday are out.

