SPURS UNVEIL FIESTA-THEMED CITY EDITION UNIFORMS INSPIRED BY 1996 NBA ALL-STAR GAME

Uniforms Debut On-Court November 11 on Latest City Edition Home Court Paying Homage to Historical Event at San Antonio’s Alamodome in ’96

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today Unveiled their 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform featuring retro accents and a bold turquoise color inspired by the 1996 NBA All-Star Game, which was played in San Antonio at the Alamodome where the Spurs will return to play for the first time in 20 years in January. This uniform marks the third and final chapter of the Fiesta-themed Spurs City Edition uniforms.

For the 2022-23 campaign, the Spurs City Edition uniform is set against the turquoise color Reminiscent of the ’96 NBA All-Star Game with retro accents along the arm trim, jersey and shorts sides in turquoise, fuchsia and orange. The Spurs wordmark and player number is stitched across the jersey front in handcrafted lettering that gives a nod to the original All-Star jerseys, which still stand as one of the most iconic uniforms in basketball history. Down the side inserts, the uniform features a tribal pattern reflective of the ’96 threads. On the jersey’s back center is the NBA logo embellishment. The short’s waistband is centered with an “SA” logo and a throwback badge calls out our home and the host of the on-court classic on the front left cuff.

The Spurs Fiesta™ City Edition uniforms debuted in 2020 after fans mobilized on social media asking to bring back the iconic colors from the team’s trademark game warmups during the 1989-90 to 1996-97 seasons. The 2020-21 Spurs City Edition uniforms marked the first time the team’s game jerseys included the vintage turquoise, fuchsia and orange Fiesta colored elements and now the Spurs jerseys go full Fiesta for the team’s 50th anniversary season.

San Antonio will sport the uniforms for the first time on a newly designed City Edition court on Friday, Nov. 11 when the Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs City Edition uniform and court will be featured during all 10 Fiesta-themed home games, including the game at the Alamodome. During this special 50th anniversary Fiesta Night, the Spurs will attempt to break the NBA’s all-time attendance record when they host the Defending Champion Golden State Warriors in the first game played by the Silver and Black in the venue since 2002. The Spurs now have five uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season, including the White Association, Black Icon, Classic Edition, Statement SATX Edition and now Fiesta City Edition.