Spurs star Son ‘not worried’ over goal drought

London (AFP) – Tottenham forward Son Heung-min insists he is not worried by his goal drought as the South Korean eyes a return to his prolific form.

Son scored 12 times in his final 14 appearances last season to earn a share of the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with 23 goals in total.

The 30-year-old has failed to score in Tottenham’s opening seven games of the season after drawing another blank in Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Marseille.

Son’s poor form has not cost him his place in Antonio Conte’s side so far and he is convinced one goal could kick-start his campaign.

“I’m OK. If I’m honest, if I wasn’t getting chances in the game I would be worried but I’m still getting chances,” Son said.

“In some games, there have been unlucky moments. In some games, it has been a bad finish. This is going to make me stronger.

“This is something I can see will be an improvement because I still have a lot of room for improvement.

“Most important is that we are doing well as a team. I’ll do everything the team needs.

“In some games I’m really frustrated because if I have some Massive chances and the ball doesn’t go in. It makes me just laugh.

“But I am not worried about it because the team and the staff and all the fans are helping me.

“I think if I score one the confidence will be back and I hope I can go on and score more goals.”

© 2022 AFP