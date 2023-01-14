Spurs Shatter NBA Single-Game Attendance Record vs. Warriors at Alamodome

It’s been nearly a decade since the Spurs won the most recent of their five NBA championships, but the franchise still clearly has the support of its community.

San Antonio set a new NBA record for single-game attendance Friday night when the Spurs played host to the defending champion Warriors at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, the franchise announced they had sold 63,592 tickets at that time, already eclipsing the previous mark of 62,046 for a Bulls-Hawks game at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

The final number, which Spurs great David Robinson announced to the audience on Friday night, was 68,323 fans.

The Spurs called the Alamodome home from 1993 to 2002 before moving into their current venue, the much cozier AT&T Center. When the team was a full-time tenant in the dome, it only sold seats on one side of the football stadium and used a large curtain to block out the cavernous space remaining on the other side.

Prior to Friday, the Spurs single-game attendance record was 39,554, set at Game 2 of the 1999 NBA Finals against the Knicks.

The NBA attendance record for any event, including exhibitions, is 108,713. That mark was set at the 2010 All-Star Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Cowboys.

Top five NBA single-game attendance marks:

1. 68,323 – Golden State at San Antonio, Alamodome, Jan. 13, 2023

2. 62,046 – Chicago at Atlanta, Georgia Dome, March, 27, 1998

3. 61,983 – Boston at Detroit, Silverdome, Jan. 29, 1988

4. 52,745 – Philadelphia at Detroit, Silverdome, Feb. 14, 1987

5. 49,551 – Denver at Minnesota, Metrodome, April, 17, 1990