Spurs Shatter NBA Single-Game Attendance Record vs. Warriors at Alamodome

It’s been nearly a decade since the Spurs won the most recent of their five NBA championships, but the franchise still clearly has the support of its community.

San Antonio set a new NBA record for single-game attendance Friday night when the Spurs played host to the defending champion Warriors at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, the franchise announced they had sold 63,592 tickets at that time, already eclipsing the previous mark of 62,046 for a Bulls-Hawks game at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

