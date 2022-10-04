Spurs Rookie goes viral for his look similar to 1 NBA Legend

The vibe of one San Antonio Spurs Rookie looks pretty darn familiar.

Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been going viral during the first few days of training camp and the preseason for his interesting look. Sochan has his hair dyed pink and blue and Wears the No. 10 — naturally inviting comparisons to Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

The 19-year-old Sochan, who also played with his hair dyed during college at Baylor and is known for his pesky defense and rebounding, was asked about the Rodman comparisons at training camp.

“There will be times where people don’t like me,” replied Sochan, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “But I think that’s just the way basketball is played. Definitely been watching Dennis Rodman.”

Sochan, the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft, was born in 2003, well after Rodman played in his final NBA game. But that is not stopping him from channeling Rodman, who wore No. 10 on the Spurs and first started dyeing his hair while he was in San Antonio.

The five-time Champion Rodman is enjoying renewed popularity among NBA players lately. Earlier this week, we saw another more well-known player also paying tribute to The Worm.