Spurs propect scores a ridiculous goal today, he’s trained with Conte

Although Tottenham Hotspur’s first team have paused for the World Cup right now, their under-18s are still in action.

Tottenham’s academy side were sitting in mid table in the Under-18 Premier League before their match against Norwich.

Spurs have now shared a video of one of the club’s most exciting talents scoring a ridiculous goal.

Tottenham ran out 3-0 winners in the end, moving them up to 2n.d in the table.

They were two goals ahead before half-time, courtesy of goals from Jaden Williams and Oliver Irow.





However, it was the final goal of the game that will be remembered by its scorer for a long time.

17-year-old forward Jamie Donley scored an absolute screamer to wrap up the win.

Donley’s talents have already been recognized by first-team manager Antonio Conte.

Conte has called Donley up to train with the senior side this season after impressing for Tottenham’s youth teams.

Donley has mainly turned out for the under-21s in Premier League 2 this season.

He’s yet to score in 10 appearances at that level, but has registered an assist.

However, he’s scored three goals in three games at under-18 level, but is unlikely to score a goal as good as this again this season.

Donley scores a screamer for Tottenham

The video shared by Tottenham shows Donley picking up the ball on the halfway line.

He takes two touches out of feet, before putting his laces through the ball, catching the keeper off his line.

Norwich’s goalkeeper runs backwards, but can only clatter into the post as the ball sails into the net.

The opposition Defenders are left with their hands on their heads as Donley is embraced by his teammates.

Donley’s technique and vision to score such a screamer is very impressive.

Although it’s not a finish many centre-forwards will be practicing, it’s an exciting skill to have in his locker.

Conte has been reluctant to use many of Tottenham’s younger players in his time in charge.

With the likes of Harry Kane and Richarlison ahead of him in the pecking order, he’s unlikely to earn any minutes soon.

Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett are out on loan earning minutes that way.

It’s an option Donley may have to consider next season to kick on to the next level.

