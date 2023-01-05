Spurs HC Gregg Popovich sarcastically suggests NBA rule change

The San Antonio Spurs used Fundamentals to become a dynasty.

Tim Duncan wasn’t the flashiest player in the league by any means, but he mastered the basics of the game in ways not many players ever did it.

For years, Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has sort of resisted change, and that’s one of the many reasons why the Spurs aren’t as competitive as they used to be.

That resistance was evident again after their loss to the New York Knicks, as the Coach ripped the league for how difficult it is to play defense nowadays: