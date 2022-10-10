SPURS EXERCISE TEAM OPTION IS DEVIN VASSELL AND JOSH PRIMO

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have exercised their fourth-year team option on guard Devin Vassell, as well as their third-year option on guard Josh Primo for the 2023-24 season.

Vassell is entering his third year with the Spurs after appearing in 71 games last season and averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.3 minutes. In 2021-22, Vassell became the first Spur in franchise history to make more than 100 three-pointers in his sophomore season and is now one of three Spurs to record 1,000 points, 125 Threes and 100 steals in their first two seasons. Vassell has appeared in 133 total games for the Silver and Black since being selected by the Spurs in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft (11th overall).