Spurs draw at Brentford after Harry Kane’s 10th Boxing Day goal

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham

Harry Kane scored his 10th Boxing Day goal as Tottenham battled back from 2-0 down to draw at Brentford.

Spurs looked down and out after strikes from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney, but Kane got the visitors back in the contest before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button