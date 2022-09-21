Spurs announce broadcast schedule for 2022-2023 NBA season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday announced their broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The 82 regular season games will be shown locally on three channels, divided among Bally Sports Southwest, KENS 5, and CW35, a press release said.

The Spurs said Bally Sports Southwest will air 60 of the regular season games, as well as a preseason game on Oct. 13 versus Oklahoma City. KENS 5 will show 13 games and CW35 will broadcast nine games.

Bally, along with ESPN, will show the Spurs’ home game at the Alamodome as they play the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13.

KENS 5 will air back-to-back home games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 25 and 26., and the station will show the international game in Mexico City this year when they play the Miami Heat on Dec. 17.

The CW35 will broadcast their first game of the season when the Spurs play the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 11. The station will also broadcast the final three games of the season, including both Spurs home games in Austin on April 6 against the Portland Trail Blazers and April 8 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The press release said former Spurs great Sean Elliott is back for a 22nd year as lead analyst, along with veteran play-by-play broadcaster Bill Land. Matt Bonner is also back for a fifth season.

The team said former ESPN sports reporter and host Michelle Beadle will return during select broadcasts as a special correspondent and former Spurs player Fabricio Oberto is back for another year as a studio analyst.

To view the full broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season, click here.