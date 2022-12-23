Spurs And Pelicans Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Thursday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Spurs have ruled out Dominick Barlow and Keldon Johnson.

Meanwhile, Romeo Langford, Charles Bassey, Blake Wesley and Jakob Poeltl have all been upgraded to available.

As for the Pelicans, they will be without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dereon Seabron, EJ Liddell, Kira Lewis Jr. and Larry Nance Jr.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Spurs will start Jones, Vassell, Langford, Sochan, Poeltl on Thursday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Jones, Marshall, Murphy, Valanciunas on Thursday.”

The Spurs come into the night as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 10-20 record in 30 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are currently 5-8 in 13 games played on the road.

As for the Pelicans, they are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference with an 18-12 record in 30 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and a very impressive 12-4 in 16 games at home.

However, the Pelicans are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

The two teams faced off earlier this month (in San Antonio, Texas), and the Pelicans won 117-99.

Williamson led the way with 30 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes of playing time.