Spurs And Pelicans Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Thursday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Spurs have ruled out Dominick Barlow and Keldon Johnson.

Meanwhile, Romeo Langford, Charles Bassey, Blake Wesley and Jakob Poeltl have all been upgraded to available.

As for the Pelicans, they will be without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dereon Seabron, EJ Liddell, Kira Lewis Jr. and Larry Nance Jr.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button