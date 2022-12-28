Spurred by Justin Broiles, Oklahoma Seniors Go Out With One Final Practice

ORLANDO — Think Oklahoma players might be ho-hum about finishing the college football season in the Cheez-It Bowl?

Wrong.

Some Sooners are actually very passionate about beating Florida State on Thursday night.

Justin Broiles, a sixth-year senior defensive back from Oklahoma City, opened practice Tuesday at Boone High School with an impassioned plea to his teammates to stop saying they wanted to play for the OU seniors.

