SPS board debates if ‘diverse’ workforce ought to be strategic goal

As the Springfield school board debated whether increasing the diversity of its workforce ought to be a goal in the district’s new strategic plan Tuesday, the superintendent and a board officer offered their own perspectives on moving to a predominantly white area.

Superintendent Grenita Lathan moved from the largest city in Texas, which is highly diverse. Board vice president Maryam Mohammadkhani, born in Iran, moved to the area from the West Coast.

Currently, more than 1 in every 4 students in the district is a person of color, but at least 9 out of every 10 teachers and staff are white.

The existing strategic plan calls for the state’s largest district to “enhance and diversify the workforce,” but support was mixed among board members for including similar language in a new plan — which is expected to be submitted to the state in mid-December.

