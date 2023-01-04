SPS adding a middle school fine and performing arts ‘choice’ program

Springfield school officials are working behind the scenes this year to set the stage for the August debut of a new “choice” program, The Reed Academy of Fine and Performing Arts.

The new program will be available for sixth-graders from across the district Entering Reed during the 2023-24 year. The goal is to add options and grades 7-8 in the coming years.

Principal Sara Strohm said the new options will build on existing high interest in the choir, band, orchestra, visual arts and new step team at Reed. The choir, in particular, has gained state and national attention.

“We have a rich history of the fine arts at Reed,” said Strohm, in her fourth year leading the 600-student school for grades 6-8 at 2000 N. Lyon Ave.

“We know our kids have an interest in connecting with the fine arts and so now we’re giving them the opportunity to make the connection and have those experiences.”

In the first year, Reed plans to add world dance, media and theater.

Sara Strohm

Superintendent Grenita Lathan said the enhanced programming will start in the existing facility. A new Reed building is part of the $220 million bond issue set to appear on the April 4 ballot.

“Aside from Proposition S, we have already started discussing at the central office level and building level about the possible changes to Reed because we wanted input from the staff and principal,” Lathan said, noting the changes will be phased in.

