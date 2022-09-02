Spruill Center launches ‘Art for Alzheimer’s’ program

Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts has started an art education program aimed at helping those affected by Alzheimer’s and their caretakers.

The program is called “Art for Alzheimers,” and will be offered this fall for free, according to an emailed announcement. Teacher and artists Amanda Williams will teach those living with memory loss and their caretakers about a variety of artists and their works. The class, which takes place from September through December, will focus on one artist a month.

“This first pilot program is part of a larger series of community-based engagements that Spruill intends to bring forward in the coming year,” said Alan Mothner, Spruill CEO, in the email. “With no other current type of programming of a similar nature being offered in the Perimeter area, we felt it important to be able to extend the healing power of the arts to our senior community and others suffering from memory loss. We hope to expand the program even further in 2023 to fulfill the needs of the community.”

The class begins on Sept. 14 and will be held every second Wednesday until Dec. 14. Interested parties can enroll online.