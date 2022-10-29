Sprint Football’s Senior Night Spoiled by Mansfield, 27-24

PHILADELPHIA – Mansfield got the best of the University of Pennsylvania Sprint football team Friday night at Franklin Field, getting a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to spoil Senior Night, 27-24.

The Quakers (3-4, 2-1 CSFL South) finish their 2022 season on a sour note, falling in their final pair of contests.

Quaker Notemeal

*Penn finishes the year with a losing record for the first time since 2013, also going 3-4.

*The Quakers scored 17 points in the third quarter, the most points scored in a single Stanza since tallying 21 in the second quarter against Caldwell on October 22, 2021.

*Senior quarterback Andrew Paolini closed out his Penn career with a turnover-free performance, slinging 13 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 14 times for 34 yards.

* Kyle Zeitlian led the way with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Danny Coale and Jake Wang both finished with three catches.

* Cam Janock had a team-high 10 total tackles (with five solos), along with a forced fumble. Gavin Griswold finished with nine tackles, while Matt McKillop had eight. Griswold and Travis Legum combined for a sack on the night.

* Adrian Montemayor had a punt of 50 yards during the game, a new career high. He also had a fumble return for a touchdown and two pass breakups.

*Penn’s loss to Mansfield is its first in the all-time series. The Quakers had won 13 straight against the Mounties prior to Friday night and now lead the series, 13-1.

*Penn honored Seniors Davis Buchanan , Stuart Harris , Travis Legum , Adedotun Bello , Andrew Paolini , Lewis Evans , Caleb Pierce , Cullen Breen and Preston Brailer with a pre-game ceremony.

How It Happened

The Quakers and Mountaineers went back-to-back opening drives three plays and out as Mansfield set back up on offense with 12:36 on the clock. Driving 65 yards down the field on five plays, Cahsid Raymond aired out a pass 52 yards to Terrance Quaker for the first touchdown of the night, putting Mansfield ahead 7-0.

Despite a 15-yard first down play in which Paolini found Wang downfield, the Quakers turned the ball over to Downs on the Mountie 35-yard line.

Penn finally got himself on the scoreboard with 12:11 to play in the second quarter, a six-yard run up the middle by linebacker Jake Inserra who Secured his first career Collegiate touchdown, tying the game at 7-7.

Q2 11:01 | Penn 7, Mansfield 7 Who says linebackers can’t score rushing TD’s?! Jake Inserra six yards up the middle to tie the game up!#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/8StCqoA7WF — Penn Sprint Football (@PennSprintFB) October 28, 2022

After forcing a Mansfield punt on the next drive, Penn used up some clock on a nine-play, 67-yard drive to take the lead following a gorgeous 28-yard touchdown pass from Paolini to Zeitlian.

Q2 4:07 | Penn 14, Mansfield 7 Zeitlian! A one-handed, 28-yard TD catch lifts the Quakers into the lead!#FightOnPenn ?????? x #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/7vqO7lYn3y — Penn Sprint Football (@PennSprintFB) October 29, 2022

The Mounties cut the Quaker lead to one point following a late 25-yard touchdown pass. The point after attempt was blocked by Legum, who kept Penn’s lead at 14-13.

Montemayor hit a 25-yard field goal with time expiring in the first half as Penn headed into Halftime with a 17-13 advantage.

On Penn’s opening drive to the third quarter, a costly turnover by Levi Gans (a fumble) gave the ball back to Mansfield with 14:01 to go.

After the takeaway, Raymond found Quaker for 21 yards and the score to give the Mountaineers a 19-17 lead.

Penn’s defense provided a game-changing moment with 1:54 to go in the third quarter as Raymond completed a pass 13 yards to Marcus Melle, when Bello forced a fumble, recovered by Montemayor and took back 44 yards for the TD, handing Penn a 24-19 edge.

Q3 1:09 | Penn 24, Mansfield 19 Fumble return TD for Adrian Montemayor ! Adedotun Bello forces the ball free and the Quakers return it 44 yards!#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/72qXL1X6Oy — Penn Sprint Football (@PennSprintFB) October 29, 2022

Trailing by five points, Mansfield Bled the clock down from 13:32 to 7:28 to go after Raymond tallied his fourth touchdown of the night, a three-yard pass to Randle. With Raymond Converting the two-point conversion attempt, the Mountaineers pulled ahead 27-24.

Penn got into Mansfield territory with four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but Paolini was tackled for a three-yard loss on fourth down to turn the ball back over to the Mountaineers.

With a limited number of timeouts remaining by the Quakers, Mansfield used the final 3:23 of the contest to come away with the come-from-behind, 27-24 win.

