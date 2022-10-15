Sprint Football Gets Past Cornell With a 17-0 Shutout

Next Game: at Navy 10/21/2022 | 7:00 PM October 21 (Fri) / 7:00 PM at Navy History

ITHACA, NY – The University of Pennsylvania Sprint football team pitched a shutout against Cornell Friday night, topping the Big Red by a score of 17-0 at Schoellkopf Field.

The Quakers (3-2, 2-0 CSFL South) excelled on defense, holding Cornell to just 163 yards of total offense, shutting them out for the second consecutive season.

Quaker Notemeal

*The shutout is Penn’s first since blanking Cornell, 63-0 last season.

*The Quaker defense recorded 4.5 sacks, led by Travis Legum’s 3.5 for a loss of 20 yards. They also forced a fumble.

* Jake Inserra led the Penn defense with eight total tackles (and five solos).

*QB Andrew Paolini completed 14 passes for 210 yards and two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

*Freshman wideout Brandon Graves had another strong night catching the ball, with four catches for 99 yards, falling just a yard short of the century mark for the second time this season. Jake Wang had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

*Penn totaled 315 yards of offense with 210 passing yards. It held Cornell to just 100 passing yards and 63 rushing yards.

How It Happened

Scoreless after one quarter of play, Penn struck gold first in the second quarter with a 33-yard field goal made from Adrian Montemayor the reigning CSFL Special Teams Player of the Week, giving the Quakers a 3-0 lead.

Senior quarterback Andrew Paolini snuck forward on a one-yard run late in the third quarter for Penn’s first touchdown of the night, extending the lead to 10-0.

Q3 2:43 | Penn 10, Cornell 0 Paolini up the gut for the Quaker touchdown! It’s a 13-play, 50-yard drive for Penn that took seven minutes off the clock.#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/bbYpVCRKcy — Penn Sprint Football (@PennSprintFB) October 15, 2022

Getting the ball back in the fourth quarter, Penn took a commanding 17-0 lead on one play from scrimmage, a perfect pass from Paolini to Jake Wang , connecting for 18 yards and the score. The one-play, 18-yard drive took just six seconds to transpire.

Q4 2:18 | Penn 17, Cornell 0 TOUCHDOWN PENN! An Absolute dime thrown by Paolini to Wang in the right corner of the endzone adds six to the Quakers’ scoring total tonight.#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/XLQHCheO40 — Penn Sprint Football (@PennSprintFB) October 15, 2022

Putting the icing on the cake, Cam Janock intercepted Cornell’s Xavier Martinez with under two minutes to go as the Quakers clocked the remainder of the contest to come away with the 17-0 shutout win.

Q4 1:30 | Penn 17, Cornell 0 Right place, right time! Cam Janock puts the game on ice with a late-game interception! ?#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/coAhklVGRg — Penn Sprint Football (@PennSprintFB) October 15, 2022

Up Next

Penn ends its road schedule at Navy next Friday at 7 pm in Annapolis to all but wrap up Divisional play and the right to a CSFL South Division crown and a spot in the CSFL Championship Game.

