Springfield Catholic wins Bolivar Golf Invitational

By Don Eskins (For OzarksSportsZone.com)

Springfield Catholic fired a 337 to win the Bolivar Invitational team title. The win made it back to back victories for the Fighting Irish. On Sept. 1 Catholic opened 2022 play by topping the field at the Seymour Invitational held in Marshfield.

The Glendale Falcons, with a 345 finished second at the tournament, held at Silo Ridge in Bolivar. Third place honors went out to Kickapoo and Helias, both who carded 378’s.

Leading the way for the Irish was Lyla Louderbaugh. Louderbaugh, a senior, logged a one under par 71 for her days work. Freshman Grace Tiedemann also had a big day. The Irish freshman fired a two over par 74.

Springfield Catholic, state title holders for the past three years, continues to play like a Champion despite graduating four Seniors from last year’s team. The fast start, shown by the Irish, is quite amazing when you consider that they started out the year with no Coach and not enough kids to field a full team.

“I really didn’t know what we had this year,” said new Catholic head Coach Jeff Tebbenkamp. “But after watching them practice for a few days I began to realize that these kids had a lot of potential.”

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF THE TOURNAMENT

“We have a good group of girls. They all know about the tradition the golf team has built over the past few years and they all want to keep it going,” he said. “Our first three girls, Lyla Louderbaugh, Grace Tiedemann and Sarah Han are really solid, and today, we saw some improvement from our number four girl, Audrey Moore. With Lyla leading the way, I’m really excited about what we’re capable of achieving the rest of the year.”

Out in front for the runner-up Glendale Falcons was Page Bowman who carded a 75. She was followed by Scotlynn Blackington with an 83.

Falcon head Coach Ron Yocum said his girls continue to show improvement.

“We played well today, but we still have a lot of areas that we need to shore up,” said Yocum. “Our goal is to be playing our best golf by conference, district and hopefully state.”

“Right now Page and Scotlynn are hitting the ball really well for us,” he said. “And we’re seeing improved play from our other kids. So I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

Top medalist honors at the Bolivar Invitational went out to Nevada sophomore Emree Cameron. Camron, who recorded a two under par round of 70, edged out Catholic’s Lyla Louderbaugh and Marshfield’s Marlee Edgeman, both who carded 71’s.

“I feel like I played well today. Two under par was a good score but I feel like I could have played better,” said Camron. “But I’ll take it.”

Bolivar Invitational ‘Top 3 Scorecards’:

First-Catholic: 1. Lyla Louderbaugh 71, 2. Grace Tiedemann 74, 3. Sarah Han 90, 4, Audrey Moore 102 and 5. Sydney Walker 120. Team 337

Second- Glendale: 1. Page Bowman 75, 2. Scotlynn Blackington 83, 3. Catherine Rhoads 90, 4. Hannah Peak 97 and 5. Audrey Duvall 98. Team 345

Third (Tie) – Kickapoo: 1. Sarah Jane Trotman 93, 2. Jenna Crockett 94, 3. Hannah Pile 95, 4. A. Christopher 96 and 5. Mia Aquino 110. Team 378

Third (Road)- Helias: 1. Sophie Hinds 82, 2. Katy Boyer 93, 3. Addie Bayer 100, 4. Flynn Hamilton 103 and5. Molly Case 106. Team 378

Top 10

1. Springfield Catholic – 337

2. Glendale – 345

T3. Kickapoo – 378

T3. Helias – 378

5. NCA – 402

T6. Rolla – 403

T6. Bolivar – 403

8. Rogersville – 405

9. Nixa – 418

10. Clever – 420

Medalists

1. Emree Cameron – 70 – Nevada

2. Lyla Louderbaugh -71 – Catholic

3. Marlee Edgeman – 71 – Marshfield

4. Gracie Tiedemann – 74 – Catholic

5. Page Bowman – 75 – Glendale

6. Josey Roberts – 79 – Ozark

7. Sophie Hinds 82 – Helias

8. Delaney Daniels – 83 – Bolivar

9. Scotlynn Blackington – 83 – Glendale

10. Samantha Thessing – 83 – NCA