Springfield area’s Week 8 high school football player of the week vote

It’s time to decide who the Ozarks’ top player was during the eighth week of the high school football season.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Hudson Moore, Carthage

Moore caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also blocked Joplin’s game-winning field goal attempt which turned into a Carthage scoop-and-score to win 34-28.

Roger Mendez, Central

Mendez had 12 tackles with three for a loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in a 40-14 win over Buffalo.

Kam Durnin, Camdenton

Durnin had 61 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to seven catches for 117 yards and a score in a 45-28 win over Lebanon.

Pickett had 124 rushing yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the star corner had five solo tackles and continued a year in which the Chiefs haven’t allowed a passing touchdown in a 22-2 win over Glendale.

Addison Abshire, Reeds Spring

Abshire hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass and also came down with an interception defensively in a 28-14 win over Logan-Rogersville. Abshire has only allowed three receptions against him all season.

Drew Beachler, Nevada

Beacher had three catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Monett.

Breckin Galardo, Webb City

Galardo rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Neosho.

Hollen Glenn, Mountain Grove

Glenn caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 28-8 win over Houston.

Connor Sandridge, Republic

Sandridge rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 36-35 win over Nixa.

Jourdyn Edelstein, Strafford

Edelstein threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-27 win over Lighthouse.

Player of the Week winners

Week 1 – Wyatt Andrews, Glendale

Week 2 – Wyatt Woods, Republic

Week 3 – Cade Beshore, Nevada

Week 4 – Cole Feuerbacher, Glendale

Week 5 – Gunner Ellison, Republic

Week 6 – Shaun Campbell, Kickapoo

Week 7 – Braxton Gross, Forsyth

