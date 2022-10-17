Springfield area’s Week 8 high school football player of the week vote

It’s time to decide who the Ozarks’ top player was during the eighth week of the high school football season.

Our Weekly poll will allow Readers to vote on who they think was the best player in the Ozarks during the previous week. You are allowed to vote as often as you’d please through 9:30 am on Wednesday. Votes via email won’t count.

If you would like to nominate an athlete in future weeks, contact News-Leader sports Reporter Wyatt Wheeler at [email protected]

Here are this week’s nominees:

The Reeds Spring Wolves took on the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats at Reeds Spring on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Hudson Moore, Carthage

Moore caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also blocked Joplin’s game-winning field goal attempt which turned into a Carthage scoop-and-score to win 34-28.

Roger Mendez, Central

Mendez had 12 tackles with three for a loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry in a 40-14 win over Buffalo.

Kam Durnin, Camdenton

Durnin had 61 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to seven catches for 117 yards and a score in a 45-28 win over Lebanon.

