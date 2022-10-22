Springfield area top high school football performers of Week 9

Here were our top performers from the final week of the 2022 high school football regular season.

The best way to get nominated in these Weekly articles is by tweeting your stats at sports Reporter Wyatt Wheeler at @WyattWheeler_NL or by emailing him at [email protected] on the night of the game or before noon on Saturdays. We will update this as more come along.

McShane is a bigger back than you’re used to seeing as he stands at a built 6-foot-2 with speed. He’s not someone you’d want to tackle if he was running towards you.

McShane had tacklers Bouncing off of him in a 57-11 win over Forsyth. They rushed for about 150 yards in three quarters of action. He’s the only Central running back in school history to have over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in a single season.

It was teased following Reeds Spring’s Week 8 win over Logan-Rogersville that he could be back from injury for the Big 8 East Championship game against Mount Vernon. He wasn’t just available but he was incredible.

Blubaugh ran for over 200 yards for the Wolves in his return. They played a big part in the Wolves coming through for a thrilling 35-34 win on the road. He’s just another great Weapon to add to a Reeds Spring team that is capable of making a lot of noise in the postseason.

