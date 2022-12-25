‘Springdale Barn Quilt Project’ seeks artists, Crafters

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART/CRAFTS: Barn quilt project

Springdale-based Arts One Presents seeks four Northwest Arkansas-based fiber/textile artists and craftspeople for a forthcoming art installation, “The Springdale Barn Quilt Project.”

The artists will design a barn quilt that reflects practices and traditions of their respective Hispanic, Marshallese or Ozarkan cultures. (“Ozarkan” defines people who have either generational connections to the Boston Mountain region or who have moved here, and practice traditional Ozark folkways, such as quilting, weaving, and lace-making.) One artist from each community will design and paint an 8-foot-square barn quilt; a fourth “artist-at-large” will design and paint a barn quilt “to represent a vibrant, Intercultural Springdale,” according to a news release.

Complete the online application form, which includes Submission of images of your work and a description of your practice and process, at bit.ly/barnquiltproject, by 11:59 pm Feb. 1. Target to complete the quilts is early May. The quilts and the artists’ traditional craftwork will be on display in a 2023 exhibition at The Medium by CACHE and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

TICKETS: ‘Cinderella’ ballet

A multinational World Ballet Series cast of 40 professional dancers perform Sergei Prokofiev’s “Cinderella,” 7 pm April 11 at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $35-$100. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Performing for the 2023 Jazz at the Joint series: Jimmy Bruno, Jan. 16, and Peter Bernstein, March 13. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) MUSIC: Jazz, acoustic lineups

Jazz at the Jointthe Argenta Acoustic Music Series and Potluck and Poison Ivy have announced their 2023 seasons at The Joint, 301 Main St. in North Little Rock’s Argenta Arts District.

Jazz at the Joint, all with the Ted Ludwig Trio (jazzatthejoint.org):

◼️ Jan. 16: Jimmy Bruno

◼️ Feb. 13: Khari Allen Lee

◼️ March 13: Peter Bernstein

◼️ April 10: Greg Tardy

◼️ May 8: Chico Pinheiro

◼️ June 12: Paul Carr

◼️ July 10: Pat Bianchi

◼️ Aug. 14: Jocelyn Gould

◼️ Sept. 11: Lynn Seaton

◼️ Oct. 9: Adam Larson

◼️ Nov. 13: Tony DaGradi with The Ted Ludwig Trio

Argenta Acoustic Music Series (argentaacoustic.com):

◼️ Jan. 19: Teja Gerken and Doug Young

◼️ Feb. 16: Trevor Gordon Hall

◼️ March 16: Eric Lugosch

◼️ April 20: Tony McManus

◼️ May 18: Mary Flower

◼️ June 15: Peter Janson

◼️ July 20: Matt Thomas

◼️ Aug. 17: Michael Chapdelaine

◼️ Sept. 21: Finger Food (Danny Dozer, Micky Rigby and Steve Davison with special guest Tim Crouch)

◼️ Oct. 19: Pat Kirtley

◼️ Nov. 16: Kinloch Nelson

Potluck & Poison Ivy (potluckandpoisonivy.org):

◼️ Jan. 26: Paula Martin

◼️ Feb. 23: Ben Grimes

◼️ March 23 Rachel Reynolds

◼️ April 27: Margie Raimondo

◼️ May 25: Monica Pitts

◼️ June-November: TBA

Call (501) 425-1528 or email [email protected]

THEATER: Theater classes

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theater debuts its “AST Education LAB,” offering four six-week courses, Saturday mornings Jan. 14-Feb. 18:

◼️ Middle school and high school acting, each focusing on acting and performance

◼️ Bard Babies, imaginative play with games, improvisations and creative expression with a Classical Twist for youngsters age 4-6

◼️ Stage combat, focusing on unarmed combat.

All classes take place on the second floor of the Snow Fine Arts Building at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Full class descriptions, tuition information and enrollment details are available at arkshakes.com/education.