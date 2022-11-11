Spring Valley Golf Course undamaged in Blaze in surrounding Woods

PIKE TWP. ‒ Crews were back on the scene Friday morning of a large brush fire in a wooded area of ​​the Spring Valley Golf Course.

More than 10 area fire departments, including East Sparta Fire Department, battled the blaze that sparked around 3 pm Thursday and continued late into the evening.

Spring Valley Golf Course Vice President Bryan Sweitzer said the roughly 50 acres of the wooded area is part of the golf course property. The area is very hilly and had been strip-mined.

The area had been timbered about six years ago and there is a lot of canopy, Sweitzer said.

It is unclear how much of the wooded area burned, he said.

The fire did not damage the golf course or anything else on the property, Sweitzer said.

