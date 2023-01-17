Spring Public Programs at Columbia University School of the Arts Focus on Transformation

The 2022–23 public programs and engagement series at Columbia University School of the Arts is organized around the concept of “To Transform.” Here we will present conversations, screenings, readings, and research about work that enacts Transformation on physical, social, political, and Psychic landscapes and the complexities that ensue. Most events take place in the Lenfest Center for the Arts on Columbia University’s Manhattanville campus.

In a world Premiere commissioned by the school, New York-based composer, producer, and performer Hahn Rowe will use digital processing alongside traditional instruments and crude, Everyday objects to build Something about the Weathera fluid, shapeshifting soundscape.

In February, a screening of this body is so impermanent… at the Rubin Museum of Art will be accompanied by a meditation and a conversation with director Peter Sellars, palliative care physician Craig Blinderman, and Carol Becker, Dean of Columbia University School of the Arts.

In March, the 2023 Kit Noir Film Festival — Beyond the Femme Fatale: The Women Who Made Noir — will feature the Films Gilda, The Bigamist, Bande à part, and more. Programmed by Rob King.

Zayd Ayers Dohrn, Jamal Joseph, and Carol Becker will discuss the making of the celebrated 10-part podcast Mother Country Radicals“a family history of the Weather Underground.”

In April, acclaimed filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul will screen a series of short films, followed by a conversation with film historian and curator Richard Peña.

Lenfest Kids, a monthly film screening series for children and families about Transformation and change, will show The Karate Kid, Patema Inverted, Akeelah and the Bee, Ghostbusters, and more.

In May, friends from across Columbia’s Manhattanville campus will present free and fun programming at the Manhattanville Community Day.

For more information, visit arts.columbia.edu.