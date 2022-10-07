Spring Lake, Ludington, Whitehall qualify for Division 3 girls golf state Finals

LocalSportsJournal.com

BIG RAPIDS—The Spring Lake Lakers girls golf team won the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf regional on Wednesday afternoon.

Spring Lake finished with a 356, one stroke better than Ludington, which shot a 357. The meet was held at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids.

The Whitehall Vikings came in third place at 381 and will also head to state as a team.

The Finals are October 14-15 at Forest Akers East golf course on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing.

Spring Lake was led by junior Evie McDonald, who shot an 84 and finished third overall. Sophomore Zoe Dull shot 88 and finished fifth overall. Junior Clara Saunders shot an 89 and finished in seventh place. Senior Kayden Fritsche completed the scoring with a 95, which was good for a 12th place.. Senior Clare Stempy rounded out the lineup for the Lakers with a 106.

Ludington was led by Emma McKinley, who was the event medalist with a 76. Sophia Sarto came in fifth place with an 88 while Julia Reed finished with a round of 96. Reya Dila shot 97 and Sam Hanson finished at 105.

Junior Ava Garcia led the way for Whitehall with an 85. She was followed by senior Lizbeth Bentz, who finished with a 93 and junior Allie Van Antwerp shot a 99. Sophomores Grace McDowell and Felicity finished with rounds of 104 and 123, respectively.

Other local team scores included Fremont in sixth place at 434, Oakridge in ninth with 463, Fruitport was 11th with 483 and Grant finished in 12th with 485.