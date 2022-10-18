Spring Lake golf standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for Oct. 6-11

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

Spring Lake junior golfer Evie McDonald watches her shot. (Photo courtesy of David Hart).

MUSKEGON – The Spring Lake girls golf team put together one of its strongest performances of the season last week at the Division 3 regional tournament from Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids, as the Lakers carded a 356 score to clinch the team regional championship.

Junior Evie McDonald led the charge for the Lakers, as she shot an 84 at the event to finish third overall. She went on to card a two-day score of 185 (91/94) at the Division 3 state Finals from Forest Akers West in East Lansing as the Lakers finished eighth overall as a team with a score of 730 (363/367).

“Evie’s performance at regionals was the result of an off-season of hard work,” said Spring Lake head Coach Alec Lininger. “Evie has come very far in her three years of golf and it is 100 percent due to Evie’s determination to get better and a strong work ethic. Starting early in the spring, Evie would be out at the practice green, driving range, or course working on her game, even in inclement weather. Her rise has propelled our team to a regional title and a top 10 finish in the state. Evie is already looking forward to next year and beyond to continue golfing and getting better and better.”

The Readers of MLive and Muskegon Chronicle were impressed with the junior golfer’s ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage, as they flocked to the polls this week and voted McDonald the Athlete of the Week for Oct. 6-11.

McDonald finished with more than 13,000 total votes to take top honors, while Reeths-Puffer volleyball standout Madisyn Dykema finished runner-up with more than 11,000 votes. Reeths-Puffer golf standout Paige Anderson was third with more than 4,000 votes, Kent City volleyball standout Lexi Bowers was fourth with more than 2,5000 votes and North Muskegon volleyball standout Natalie Pannucci rounded out the Top 5 vote-getters with more than 2,000 votes .

For a full list of last week’s candidates, click here.

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to nominate players from their teams to be considered for Athlete of the Week voting each week by sending stats and milestones to [email protected].

Below is a look at how the final voting played out.

—

—

MORE MUSKEGON-AREA SPORTS COVERAGE

Muskegon-area boys soccer district semifinal results for Oct. 17

Vote for the MLive Muskegon high school football Player of Week 8

Pick which Muskegon-area Week 9 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free

Muskegon-area high school football Highlights and reactions to Week 8

Mona Shores pitches shutout at Reeths-Puffer to claim share of OK Green title

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season