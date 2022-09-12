Spring Lake goes 3-0 at volleyball quad on Saturday

Spring Lake’s girls volleyball team went 3-0 at its home quad meet Saturday morning, defeating Ludington (25-20, 25-23), Thornapple Valley (19-25, 25-15, 15-12) and Oakridge (25-5 , 25-17).

Kalli Lewkowski paced the Lakers with 28 kills and Ella Andree followed with 16 kills.

Defensively, a key performer was Brooke Bolthouse who hustled for 40 digs while Rylee Sabo contributed 25 and Andree came up with 21 digs.

Sabo served up eight aces, while Ella Gapczynski had five blocks and Lewkowski added four. Sabo had 31 assists while Kara Constantine added 15 assists.

Ludington won two out of three, rebounding after losing to the Lakers to defeat Oakridge (25-22, 25-13) and Thornapple Kellogg (25-13, 24-26, 16-14).

“We had a few girls out sick, so we brought up one of our freshmen junior varsity players to play right side for us,” said Ludington head Coach Liz Holden. “We started out a little out of sorts, but we came into our own in the last two matches.

“I was surprised how quickly the girls adjusted, and how well they worked through the last minute changes. We had a good amount of blocks, which is what we needed. They pushed through to the finish and I’m happy with how they all stepped up.”

Maddy Vaara led the Orioles with 31 kills, seven blocks, five aces and one assist. Keelyn Laird contributed 15 kills, 13 digs, two aces and two blocks.

Karli Mesyar facilitated the offense with 18 assists, added seven digs and two aces. Mia Pung was also big on defense with 20 digs while adding two assists and one ace.

Ashley McPike had 10 blocks, seven kills and one dig. Jordyn Anderson had 34 assists, nine blocks, nine kills, five digs and three aces. Olivia Lyn contributed four blocks and one dig while Mya Bryant had one dig.

Now 12-4-2 on the season, the Lakers will next be road Warriors this week, traveling to Allendale, Holland Christian and Calvin Christian.