Spring Lake goes 3-0 at Montague volleyball quad

MONTAGUE –The Spring Lake volleyball team had a perfect day in a quad-match hosted by Montague on Saturday.

The Lakers finished 3-0 on the day with wins against Holton (22-25, 25-16, 25-10), Pentwater (25-6, 25-4, 25-7) and Montague (25-16, 25- 20, 22-25).

Kalli Lewkowski tallied 28 kills, 17 digs, 13 aces and four blocks for the Lakers.

Anna Fumarolo added 19 kills and seven blocks, while Rylee Sabo threw in 32 assists, 13 digs and 12 aces.

Brooke Bolthouse contributed 26 digs with nine aces and Ella Andree made 24 kills.

Also, Avery Britt and Kara Constantine had 22 assists and 19 assists respectively.

Montague also had a solid day and posted a finish of 2-1.

The Wildcats took down Holton (25-11, 25-7, 25-7) and Pentwater (25-11, 25-9, 25-8), but fell to Spring Lake.

Alissa Wynn racked up 22 digs and 22 aces, while Anastasia Trevino made 30 kills and seven blocks.

Jaelyn Sundberg had 88 assists, 16 digs, nine kills and four aces. Laura Borras built up 22 kills, 20 digs with an ace and Maizie Collins made 12 digs and 10 aces.

Jordan Netcott also got in on the action with 18 digs and four aces.

Spring Lake (20-7-3) is set for OK Conference-Blue play on Tuesday at home against Hamilton.

Montague will travel to face the Orioles of Ludington on Tuesday.

Holton will be at home on Tuesday against Shelby.