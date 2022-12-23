Spring-Ford girls basketball wins Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona – PA Prep Live

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spring-Ford 48, Bullis School (Md.) 43

Highlights: The Rams won their bracket Championship game Thursday morning at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Mesa, Ariz. Spring-Ford (8-0) out-scored Bullis (4-4) 17-4 in the second quarter for a 15-point lead on the way to their fourth win in the tournament.

Bullis 7 4 10 22 – 43

Spring-Ford 9 17 12 10 – 48

Highlights: Perk Valley scored 30 first-quarter points and had balanced scoring in a PAC crossover Rout of PJP Thursday. Seven Vikings scored five or more points, led by Grace Galbavy (12) and Quinn Boettinger (10).

Highlights: Ashley Fisher scored 17 and had four steals Thursday night for the host Warriors in a PAC crossover win. Cassidy Kropp added 14 points and four steals and Main Smith contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for Methacton (2-1 PAC, 4-3 overall). Aaliyah Freeman scored three for the Falcons (0-3, 2-5). Kropp moved into 11th place on Methacton’s all-time career list with 772 points.

52 Upper Merion, 17 Chichester

Highlights: Leveyda Fuqua scored 12 and Kennedy Coles and Devon Maiden nine each Thursday night in a non-league win for the Vikings (3-3) at Chichester (0-5).

Pottstown 32, Norristown 31

Boyertown 44, Phoenixville 33

Cardinal O’Hara (NY) 41, Owen J. Roberts 36

Governor Mifflin 62, Daniel Boone 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Highlights: Julian Sadler scored 16 points and Kyle Shawaluk added 14 Thursday night for the host Vikings in a PAC crossover win. Caleb Zavertnik led the Golden Panthers (2-1 PAC, 4-3 overall) with seven points. PV (2-1, 6-1) made nine 3-pointers.

Highlights: Tyler Rossi scored 16 and Aiden Facciolli and Luke Fryer 10 apiece Thursday night for the host Wildcats (1-1 PAC, 4-3 overall) in a PAC crossover win. Sean Badea led Upper Perk (0-3, 2-7) with 11 points.

Highlights: Alex Hermann led the Warriors with 16 and sophomore Sal Iemmello added 12 on four 3s to lift Methacton over Pottsgrove in overtime Thursday in a PAC crossover. Pottsgrove’s Deymein Doctor led all scorers with 18.

Fleetwood 62, Daniel Boone 46

Highlights: Jake Karnish scored 24 and Aiden Soumas 22 for the Tigers (6-0) Thursday night in a non-league win at Daniel Boone. Brendan Gaines led the Blazers (3-4) with 16 points and Mason Sacarello followed with 13.

Fleetwood: Soumas 10 2-2 22, Williams 1 0-0 3, Loy 0 0-0 0, Herb 2 2-4 6, Karnish 11 2-2 24, Svoboda 2 1-2 5, Senna 0 0-0 0 , Hilburt 0 0-0 0, Sandt 1 0-0 2, Totals 27 7-10 62

Daniel Boone: Delissaint 1 0-0 2, Pinchok 3 0-0 6, Gaines 6 0-0 16, DiGiacomo 4 1-1 9, Sacarello 5 3-5 13, Totals 19 4-6 46

Fleetwood 13 17 16 16 – 62

Daniel Boone 17 6 ​​12 11 – 46

3-point goals: Williams, Gaines 4

Norristown 67, Pottstown 65

Spring-Ford 62, Upper Merion 47

BOYS BOWLING

Daniel Boone 2, Pottsgrove 1

Highlights: Blake Jeitles rolled a 710 and Patrick Moore a 607 to lead the Blazers (13-2) to the win at the Limerick Bowl. David Swavely topped the Falcons with a 678 series, including a match high of 279 in his second game. Team scores: Daniel Boone 3.038, Pottsgrove 2.755.

GIRLS BOWLING

Daniel Boone 3, Pottsgrove 0

Highlights: Emma Elgonitis bowled a 562 to lead the Blazers (15-0) in the match at Limerick Bowl. Team scores: Daniel Boone 2,587, Pottsgrove 1,683.

BOYS SWIMMING

Owen J. Roberts 83, Upper Perkiomen 53

200 medley relay: Owen J. Roberts (Nate Kulp, Ethan Suessmuth, Mark Flewelling, Eskander Bierman), 147.20; 200 free: Logan Richards, OJR, 1:51.66; 200 IM: Mark Flewelling, OJR, 2:09.36; 50 free: Colin Davis, OJR, 22.02; 100 fly: Ethan Suessmuth, OJR, 56.01; 100 free: Colin Davis, OJR, 50.21; 500 free: Logan Richards, OJR, 4:48.38; 200 free relay: Upper Perkiomen (Hunter Francisco, Evan Harter, Andrew Kelly, Nolan McCloskey), 1:41.10; 100 back: Brayden Favre, UP, 1:02 69; 100 breast: Evan Harter, UP, 1:15.90; 400 free relay: Upper Perkiomen (John Caldwell, Max Kulp, Liam Roberts, Aman Pothakamury), 3:40.11

Methacton 92, Boyertown 41

Spring-Ford 95, Phoenixville 70

GIRLS SWIMMING

Owen J. Roberts 90, 58 Upper Perkiomen

200 Medley relay: Owen J. Roberts (Stefania Fedun, Mackenzie Gorman, Natalie Spencer, Elliana Crew), 1:57.52; 200 free: Audrey Schroeder, OJR, 2:05.31; 200 IM: Beatriz Santos, UP, 2:21.75; 50 free: Natalie Spencer, OJR, 26.57; 100 fly: Nicole Seraphin, OJR, 1:08.63; 100 free: Beatriz Santos, UP, 58.02; 500 free: Eliana Crew, OJR, 5:48.85; 200 free relay: Owen J. Roberts (Stefania Fedun, Audrey Schroeder, Kate Spencer, Emma Valbert), 1:49.43; 100 back: Charlotte Forte, UP, 1:18.95; 100 breast: Ysabelle Santos, UP, 1:28.13; 400 free relay: Upper Perkiomen (Katherine Kovalenko, Abigail Moreland, Amanda Fadil, Beatriz Santos), 4:27.70

