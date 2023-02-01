Spring-Ford boys basketball outlasts Methacton in battle of top two PAC Liberty teams – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

Spring-Ford 59, Methacton 52 OT

BOX SCORE

Highlights: The battle between PAC Liberty leaders went to overtime but District 1 No. 1 ranked Spring-Ford came through in the extra frame to improve to 20-1. Jacob Nguyen scored 20 for the Rams all after Halftime while EJ Campbell scored 21.

Matt Christian knocked down seven 3s on the way to a game-high 28 points for the Warriors (6-3 Liberty, 8-4 PAC, 14-7 overall).

Boyertown 56, Norristown 42

BOX SCORE

Pope John Paul II ​​63, Upper Perkiomen 49

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Trey Rogers put up 21 points to lead the Golden Panthers at home and remain atop the PAC Frontier. Chase Mondillo scored 13 points and Dom DeMito added 11. Owen Williams and Dan Carpenter both scored 16 points apiece for the Indians.

Southern Lehigh 74, Upper Perkiomen 35

Highlights: Max Pristas put up 24 points for Southern Lehigh in a win over Upper Perkiomen. Joseph Plessl (13 points) and Jonah Shaw (12) both scored double figures. Sean Badea led the Indians with 15 points.

Southern Lehigh: Trevis 0 0-0 0; Gordon 2 0-2 4; Plessl 5 0-0 13; Brunner 0 0-0 0; Allen 3 0-0 7; Trump 2 0-0 4; Koser 0 0-0 0; Shaw 6 0-2 12; Clausnitzer 1 1-2 3; Johnson 1 0-0 3; Fan 1 0-0 2; Smith 1 0-0 2; Pristas 9 2-3 ​​24; Kauffman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 3-9 74

Upper Perkiomen: Williams 0 0-0 0; A. Brown 3 0-0 6; Keyser 0 0-0 0; I. Brown 0 0-0 0; Badea 5 2-2 15; Schneidt 1 1-4 3; Rieg 0 0-0 0; Bosler 0 0-0 0; Northern 1 0-2 2; Carpenter 2 3-4 9. Totals: 12 6-12 35

Southern Lehigh 20 16 20 18-74

Upper Perkiomen 5 13 7 10-35

3-point goals: Plessl 3, Allen, Johnson, Pristas 4, Badea 3, Carpenter 2

Exeter 66, Daniel Boone 30

Highlights: Reece Garvin led Exeter with 16 points in a win over Daniel Boone. Anthony Caccese had 12 points and Zyion Paschall added 10. Exeter played stifling defense, holding all members of the Blazers to single-digit scoring and shut Daniel Boone out in the first quarter.

Daniel Boone: Delissaint 0 0-0 0; Pinchok 1 0-0 3; Gaines 3 2-2 9; Kedis 0 0-0 0; Welker 0 0-0 0; Sacarello 1 1-2 3; Sherman 0 0-0 0; DiGiacomo 3 0-0 6; Allinson 0 0-0 0; Hallman 1 2-2 5; Rodriguez 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 7-8 30

Exeter: Paschall 5 0-0 10; Bauer 1 0-0 3; Stutzman 1 0-0 2; Nester 1 0-0 3; Ware 0 0-0 0; Snyder 3 0-2 7; Garvin 6 3-3 16; Double 3 0-0 7; Turman 0 0-0 0; Murray 2 0-0 6; Sheer’s 0 0-0 0; Caccese 6 0-0 12. Totals: 28 3-5 66

Daniel Boone 0 12 11 7-30

Exeter 22 13 17 14-66

3-point goals: Pinchok, Gaines, Hallman, Bauer, Nester, Snyder, Garvin, Dauble, Murray

Hill School 85, West Nottingham Academy 62

Highlights: The Blues (13-7) led all the way in a non-league win Tuesday night. Justin Molen led the way with 29 points, Augie Gerhart scored 14 and Matt Field chipped in 10. DJ Brown led visiting West Nottingham with 22 points.

West Nottingham Academy: Morgan 7 2-2 19, Vaughn 5 2-4 13, Nkwenti 0 0-2 0, Valdez 2 0-4 4, Saleem 0 1-2 1, Long 0 3-6 3, Brown 9 1- 1 22, Totals 23 9-21 62

Hill School: Cameron 0 4-4 4, O’Neil 2 0-0 6, Gerhart 5 4-6 14, Meachem 2 4-4 8, Molen 11 3-3 29, Field 3 2-2 10, Barney 1 0 -0 3, Brndjar 1 0-0 3, Bashiru 1 4-8 6, Terreri 1 0-0 2, Gupta 0 0-0 0, Shao 0 0-0 0, Grady 0 0-0 0, Totals 27 21- 27 85

West Nottingham Academy 32 30 – 62

Hill School 47 38 – 85

3-point goals: Morgan 3, Vaughn, Brown 3, O’Neil 2, Molen 4, Field 2, Barney, Brndjar

Upper Merion 63, Pottsgrove 58

Perkiomen Valley 58, Owen J. Roberts 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Upper Perkiomen 39, Pope John Paul II 36

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Erin States scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and Upper Perk captured its first PAC win of the season by knocking off Frontier second-place PJP Tuesday. Natalie Kearney chipped in nine for UP. Rylee Derecola scored 15 for PJP.

Perkiomen Valley 54, Owen J. Roberts 26

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Perk Valley opened a big lead early and rolled past OJR in a PAC Liberty contest Tuesday. Grace Galbavy scored 21 for Liberty co-leader PV (8-1, 11-1, 19-1) ahead of Thursday’s Showdown with Spring-Ford (8-1, 11-1, 19-2) for the Liberty title and PAC playoff no. 1 seed Quinn Boettinger added 12.

Phoenixville 58, Pottstown 31

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Ava Gnias and Mali Warren were on fire from the tip and Phoenixville (7-2, 8-4, 11-7) continued its push for the PAC Frontier title. Warren scored 12 of her 14 in the first quarter while Gnias was hitting from outside with four 3s on the way to 17 points.

Upper Merion 38, Pottsgrove 33 OT

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Kennedy Coles and Olivia Smith scored four points each in overtime and Upper Merion outlasted Pottsgrove in a PAC Frontier Matchup Tuesday. Coles scored a game-high 15 and Smith dropped 10 for UM (6-3, 6-6, 8-11). Ava Leaman had 10 for Pottsgrove.

Exeter 44, Daniel Boone 29

Highlights: Grace Reedy scored 20 to lead the Eagles to a Berks Division II win on Tuesday. Aayla Hofer scored 12 for the Blazers (0-10 Berks II, 2-18 overall). Exeter (6-4, 9-11) finished first in the division.

Exeter: Flood 0 0-2 0, Laverty 1 0-2 2, Ware 4 0-0 8, Fylpowycz 5 0-0 10, Reedy 6 7-13 20, Kopanski 2 0-0 4, Totals 18 7-17 44

Daniel Boone:Tritz 1 0-0 2, Okuniewski 1 1-2 3, Germany 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Parrott 3 0-0 8, Welker 0 0-2 0, Hofer 4 4-8 12, Fetrow 2 0-0 4, Totals 11 5-12 29

Exeter 12 10 11 11 – 44

Daniel Boone 7 5 12 5 – 29

3-point goals: Reedy, Parrott 2

Boyertown 41, Norristown 20

BOYS SWIMMING

Owen J. Roberts 91, Methacton 74

200 Medley Relay: Owen J. Roberts (Nate Kulp, Ethan Suessmuth, Mark Flewelling, Colin Davis) 1:42.08

200 free: Logan Richards (OJR) 1:44.76

200 IM: Christian Lebold (M) 2:04.24

50 free: Colin Davis (OJR) 21.50

Diving: NA

100 fly: Mark Flewelling (OJR) 55.22

100 free: Colin Davis (OJR) 48.78

500 free: Logan Richards (OJR) 4:42.59

200 free relay: Owen J. Roberts (Ethan Suessmuth, Eskander Bierman, Patrick Bowker, Logan Richards) 1:33.41

100 back: Chris Groff (M) 51.74

100 breast: Christian Lebold (M) 1:02.72

400 free relay: Methacton (Eric Zang, Jake Kallal, Christian Lebold, Chris Groff) 3:24.91

Perkiomen Valley 102, Pottsgrove 45

200 Medley Relay: Perkiomen Valley (Griffin Crothers, Evan Croy, Gregory Schilling, Eric Schilling) 1:50.32

200 free: Duncan Youngman (PV) 2:12.30

200 IM: Declan Keener (Pg) 2:15.19

50 free: Eric Schilling (PV) 23.06

Diving: Griffin Crothers (PV) 196.95

100 fly: Gregory Schilling (PV) 1:02.32

100 free: Declan Keener (Pg) 1:30.37

500 free: Dylan Harris (PV) 5:39.47

200 free relay: Perkiomen Valley (Eric Schilling, Casey Demark, Dylan Harris, Caiden Carpico) 1:39.61

100 back: Griffin Crothers (PV) 1:01.66

100 breast: Evan Croy (PV) 1:09.42 (non-scoring)

400 free relay: Pottsgrove (Declan Keener, Aiden Hakes, Bryson Ellis, Patrick Krock) 4:16.96

Phoenixville 96, Norristown 56

200 Medley Relay: Phoenixville (Kyle Padilla, Nick Darragh, Joel Smith, Chris Harth) 2:06.88

200 free: Nick Darragh (Px) 2:09.19

200 IM: Chris Harth (Px) 2:40.38

50 free: Jack Rosen (N) 28.81

100 fly: Joel Smith (Px) 1:08.80

100 free: Nate Sbei (Px) 1:06.78

400 free: Grady Reiman (Px) 4:44.32

200 free relay: Phoenixville (Nate Sbei, Isaac Sampaio, Joel Smith, Hudson Narke) 2:04.06

100 back: Nick Darragh (Px) 1:09.02

100 breast: Kolton Finger (Px) 1:25.15 (non scoring)

400 free relay: Norristown (Aaron Mosier, William LeBendig, Jack Rosen, Nigel Parks) 4:36.02

Upper Perkiomen 84, Pope John Paul II 70