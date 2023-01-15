Spring Calligraphy Festival held in Hanoi, Vietnam-Xinhua

A calligrapher writes a calligraphic work for a boy during the Spring Calligraphy Festival at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2023.

The annual Spring Calligraphy Festival was held in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi on Sunday following two years of hiatus due to COVID-19.

It is a local tradition to have calligraphic works written on red paper for display during the Lunar New Year as a way to pray for good things to come in the new year. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

A calligrapher creates calligraphic work for a woman during the Spring Calligraphy Festival at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2023.

A calligrapher writes a calligraphic work for a girl during the Spring Calligraphy Festival at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2023.

People watch a calligrapher writing calligraphy during the Spring Calligraphy Festival at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2023.

