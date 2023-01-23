Spring art exhibits open at Rocky Mount art and science center

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WITN) – Local and national artists will be recognized at these art exhibits in Rocky Mount.

The Maria V. Howard Arts Center will be hosting two spring art exhibits at the Imperial Center for the Arts and Sciences.

Brenda Brokke and Leatha Koefler will be hosting the “Naturally” exhibit. These artists use mixed-media installations of nests and elements of time. They point to a natural feeling and a sense of home.

The “Handcrafted” exhibit is annually put on by the arts center and focuses on artists both local to Eastern Carolina and the United States as a whole. This will show handmade pieces of art like tapestries, sculptures, pottery, and more.

A special competition for the favorite piece of the exhibit will be hosted by Susan Fecho and the winner will be announced Saturday, January 29. The winners will also be posted on the Imperial Center website and social media. The exhibit will run from January 20-April 23.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am–5 pm and Sunday, 1 pm-5 pm The Imperial Center is located at 270 Gay Street in Rocky Mount.

For more information, please contact Joyce Turner by calling 252-972-1175 or via email at [email protected]

