Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Buffalo

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star – Not very confident

2 Star – A little confident

3 Star – Fairly confident

4 Star – Very confident

5 Star – Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -18.5

5-star play on West Virginia covering: Buffalo has had some good teams over the last few years, but they’re not quite as talented this year. They’ve lost to James Madison by 35, lost to Tulane by 25, and also have losses to Howard and Drake. As long as WVU doesn’t come out sluggish, they should have no issues whatever covering the 18.5.

Scroll to Continue

Over/Under: 152

1-star play on the over: In these games where I expect a blowout, it’s always difficult to determine which side of the total things will fall. I would lean to the over in this evening’s game, simply because I feel West Virginia can eclipse the 90-point mark. They shoot it well enough and have a major size advantage to be able to rack up points in bunches. WVU will have to carry a lot of the weight, but I think they can do it.

My Picks

ATS record: 8-2 (80%)

O/U record: 7-3 (70%)

Overall: 15-5 (75%)

Yyou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook – @MountaineersNow

Twitter – @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.