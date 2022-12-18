Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Buffalo

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star – Not very confident

2 Star – A little confident

3 Star – Fairly confident

4 Star – Very confident

5 Star – Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -18.5

5-star play on West Virginia covering: Buffalo has had some good teams over the last few years, but they’re not quite as talented this year. They’ve lost to James Madison by 35, lost to Tulane by 25, and also have losses to Howard and Drake. As long as WVU doesn’t come out sluggish, they should have no issues whatever covering the 18.5.

