SPREAD AWARENESS WEEK 12: BLACK FRIDAY, BIG GAMES, AND SOCCER?

It is possibly the biggest BLACK FRIDAY in the history of the world. Iowa takes on Nebraska for a chance to go to back-to-back Big Ten Championship Games, the United States of America takes on England in soccer, and Hot Tub Hub is having GIANT sales on all-new hot tubs and spas. WHAT A DAY!

Our bets were awful again last week but who cares. Doesn’t matter. Last week is over. It is time to forget and be THANKFUL for all of the great things we have in this world, things that some people and teams don’t have. For example, we are grateful for:

Having a consistent head football coach, even if he continues to employ his unqualified son.

Having the best punter in the world on our team (screw the Ray Guy Award).

Having the best linebacker in the country on our team.

Not having to spend an entire season speculating about who our next head Coach will be only to have all of the top options sign extensions with the teams they are currently with.

See, even if our Picks are bad, we have lots to be thankful for! So, with the last weekend of the regular season here, we are 100%, without a doubt, going to have our best week yet. And if we don’t, well we might just not see you all until 2023.

BLACK FRIDAY GAMES OF THE WEEK OF THE CENTURY



Nebraska +10.5 @ Iowa (3:00 PM CST, BTN)



Well, we are almost there. Our beloved Hawkeyes are ONE win away from returning to the Big Ten Championship Game and I can already hear the talking heads on TV screaming about how they don’t deserve it. Well, guess what, losers?

Laugh and cry all you want, America. The Iowa Hawkeyes are probably going to the Big Ten Championship again, and you are going to sit on your couch and watch EVERY SINGLE SECOND OF IT because you are American, and that is what we do.

Now, before we put the cart in front of the horse, we should talk about the game that still has to be played. First off, everything about the gambling aspect of this game is weird. Iowa as a 10.5 favorite? Seems like a stretch since 95% of our passing game goes through Sam LaPorta and he is not going to be playing. Will the Offensive line be able to step up and open up some holes against a Nebraska team that has allowed opposing running backs to dominate them all season? Don’t count on it.

And the total for this game….42.5? What? You are looking at two of the worst offenses in the Big Ten. This was so confusing that our Spread Awareness team actually did some RESEARCH even though we promised to never do that. Iowa and Nebraska have gone OVER 42.5 points in every Matchup since 2012. I don’t know what it is about Black Friday, but apparently, it brings out the Firepower in these two teams.

Here is the thing: Nebraska stinks. Just a Gross football team that should really consider going back to the Big 12. Their offense can’t score and their defense refuses to get stops when needed. This is the final game for Nebraska before their pathetic, awful, miserable season ends. Following the game, it is likely that their AD will announce their new coaching staff, which, if Rumors are true, will include Urban Meyer as Head Coach, Lane Kiffin as Offensive Coordinator, Luke Fickell as Defensive Coordinator, Nick Saban as Head Recruiter, and Matt Rhule as Governor of Nebraska. Until that happens though, they are the same old team as always.

Iowa is going to win this and we are going to Indianapolis. While we say this, we must also say that we are taking Nebraska to cover, not because we think they will, but because we have bet against Iowa four games in a row and they just keep winning. We will not risk ending that streak, even if that means we lose our bet. Speaking of streaks, the streak of this game going OVER 42.5 points will end this weekend. Might be the easiest part of the season, which is saying something.

PICK: Nebraska +10.5, UNDER 42.5

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA +475 VS ENGLAND (1:00 PM CST, FS1)



A lot of people questioned the United States soccer team after they opened the World Cup with a tie against Wales, a country that has fewer people than the State of Iowa. I will be honest, I haven’t watched a soccer game since the last World Cup, but even I could tell we didn’t look great. Lot of passing the ball backwards and not kicking towards the net which is something we should do more of. This is apparently the GOLDEN GENERATION of USA soccer, so they should be able to beat an England team that stinks, right? I mean, they are good at soccer but England literally stinks…They had a period of time in their history called “The Great Stink.” Embarrassing.

While I fear England is about to go on an epic World Cup run as they play for their deceased queen, we are the United States of America. We cannot lose to England the day after our entire country ate 30 pounds of food and watched football all day. We just can’t.

PICK: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FINAL SATURDAY GAMES OF THE REGULAR SEASON OF THE CENTURY



#3 Michigan +7.5 @ #2 Ohio State (11:00 AM CST, FOX)



These two teams obviously don’t like one another, but now that they are both really good again the hate level has gone up 1000% and it is awesome.

A lot of injury questions with this one, like will Blake Corum play or will Ohio State have TreyVeyon Henderson or Miyan Williams available? Both coaches are being fairly quiet about this, but we assume all three will play.

This is a HUGE line for a game of this magnitude. Is Vegas saying that Michigan is a bunch of FRAUDS? This line is so weird that currently, 95% of the money bet on it is on Michigan. That is a very, very large percentage. That may change before the game kicks off because this is being written on Wednesday morning (IT’S THANKSGIVING WEEK, SORRY WE WON’T BE ABLE TO GIVE YOU THE MOST UP-TO-DATE FACTS!) but we are fading the rest of the bets here.

Ohio State gets Revenge for last season and wins by DOUBLE DIGITS.

PICK: Ohio State -7.5

Rutgers +14 @ Maryland (11:00 AM CST, BTN)



While OSU vs Michigan may be the most watched football game in decades, this one may be the least watched. This game is so awful we don’t want to make a pick but it is the last Saturday of the regular season, can’t hold anything back now.

PICK: OVER 49

Purdue -10.5 @ Indiana (2:30 PM CST, BTN)



A must-win game for Purdue to keep any Big Ten Title game hopes alive, but guess what? IT WON’T MATTER! By the time this game has been played our Hawkeyes will have already beaten Nebraska, eaten Leftover turkey, gotten a good night’s sleep, and started planning for the Big Ten Championship. Major letdown coming for Purdue.

PICK: INDIANA +10.5

Illinois -14.5 @ Northwestern (2:30 PM CST, BTN)



When teams are as bad as Northwestern is, they should be allowed to end their season halfway through and all players should be able to transfer and immediately play anywhere in the country. This team is a mess. Illinois bounces back after three losses in a row and covers here.

PICK: Illinois -14.5, UNDER 38.5

Minnesota +3 @ Wisconsin (2:30 PM CST, ESPN)



No matter how boring this game seems, just remember, they are playing for a Gigantic axe. Trophy games like this are the reason the Big Ten is the best conference in the country, even if the football is bad.

It looks like Jim Leonhard will get the interim tag removed from his job title after the season which we are weirdly fine with. They may turn out to be a great Coach and get Wisconsin back to winning the division every year, but nothing that Wisconsin did this year strikes much fear into anyone.

Speaking of not striking fear into anyone, PJ Fleck and Minnesota had a guy Rush for 263 yards against Iowa and they still lost. OOOOOOOOF.

Wisconsin has won 16 out of the last 18 games in this series, but let’s be honest, they should have lost to Nebraska last weekend, and Minnesota is way better than the Huskers.

PICK: Minnesota +3, OVER 36

Michigan State +18 @ #11 Penn State (3:00 PM CST, FS1)



Michigan State, what are you doing??? Blowing a 17-point Halftime lead is bad, but blowing a 17-point Halftime lead to Indiana is a fireable offense. What the hell Mel Tucker??? WE HAD YOUR BACK ALL SEASON!

Inexcusable. Penn State continues to beat the crap out of teams not named Ohio State or Michigan, and they are going to do it again here.

PICK: Penn State -18, OVER 52.5

TOP 25 GAMES OF THE WEEK OF THE CENTURY



#19 Tulane +1 @ #24 Cincinnati: The Winner takes the AAC Regular season title AND they might have to turn around and play each other again in a week. I love college football. Cincy QB being questionable means we are riding the wave.

#21 Oregon State +3 vs. #9 Oregon: Bo Nix couldn’t move at all last week vs Utah. Oregon State should be able to take advantage of that.

#6 USC vs. #15 Notre Dame OVER 64.5: Two offenses that have been lighting it up lately. Both teams have scored over 35 points in their last five games. Notre Dame’s defense has been good, but stopping USC is no easy task.

#12 Kansas State -12 vs Kansas: When did KSU get ranked so high? Is Adrian Martinez still their QB?? Kansas has turned back into Kansas, it was fun while it lasted.

BONUS BEAUTIFUL JERSEY GAME OF THE YEAR



USF +20 vs. #22 UCF



The Beautiful Jersey Game of the Year was a HUGE success again last week as UTSA easily covered. Through two weeks, this has been the easiest bet of the year and we are kicking ourselves for not finding it earlier. Anyway, the jersey bet will really be put to the test this week because we are Backing the University of South Florida which has cool jerseys, but also a 1-10 record. Not great but remember, this bet is based solely on the jerseys and nothing else.

YEAR-TO-DATE RECORD

