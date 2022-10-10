Spots Still Open For Thunder Young Basketball Camp In Tulsa

Spots are still open for the Thunder Youth Basketball Camp in Tulsa next week.

Kids can learn to shoot hoops like the pros. It’s the first time for the Hustle Camp to be hosted at OK PWP, where kids can learn the Fundamentals and basic skills of basketball.

Trainer and Coach Haleigh Lankster said the facility opened nearly a year ago. PWP stands for playing with purpose.

“That’s what it’s all about. Trying to play and find a reason to play and we glorify God’s name as well in doing so. So, just want to go out and play hard, play smart, and just play together and get that team atmosphere ,” Lankster said.

With several gyms and training space, many different events are hosted here.

They include camps, tournaments, and any kind of sport practice from indoor soccer, volleyball, and basketball to cheer and dance.

Next Thursday, Oct. 20, the Thunder Youth Basketball Camp will teach kids teamwork, drills, and technique.

There are two sessions for kids ranging from ages six to 14. Each Camper gets a t-shirt, basketball, water bottle and ticket to a Thunder game.

“I think learning the basic Fundamentals at a young age is just super important. For one, you just get that togetherness, that team camaraderie. You get that going, you get learning all your fine tuning at a young age, so if you want to continue to play and progress in the game, you get that going in middle school, in high school,” Lankster said.

