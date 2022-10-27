Spotlight on the Arts: Natalie Heller

Editor’s note: The Ouray County Plaindealer is pleased to feature local artists in an occasional feature, ‘Spotlight on the Arts.’ This is the first installation of this new feature, which has a goal of highlighting various artists in Ouray County and connecting them with our readers. Want to be considered for a future Spotlight or have someone to suggest? Please email [email protected]

Natalie Heller was on her way to the grocery store one morning in December 2020 when she spotted a fox on the side of County Road 24. Deciding not to bother it, she continued on her trip to Montrose. When she returned in the afternoon, the fox was still there, and luckily she had her camera with her and snapped a picture. Although she wasn’t planning on shooting photos that day, she couldn’t miss this perfect opportunity. This chance Encounter with this fox provided her with material that would become one of her best sellers. The fox provides a pop of color on a white canvas of snow. He makes direct eye contact with Heller.

The photographer’s main inspiration is her surroundings; the area’s changing colors, wildlife, and ranch life fascinate her and are often the main focus of her shots. “If I could only take one sort of picture it would be horses and cowboys and ranch life,” she says.

Heller didn’t know that taking pictures would turn into art, but the beauty around her allowed her creativity and ambition to turn photos into artwork. She explains how looking back to landscape photographer Ansel Adams and other local photographers helps to feed her desire to find out how to get a picture to look a certain way.

When Heller came out to Ridgway 22 years ago, she took classes with Melanie Kline at Ouray Silversmiths, thinking she wanted to pursue silverwork. But the camera was too tempting. She explains that photography “was far more rewarding,” and that being “inside at a work bench all day” wasn’t for her. She would rather be outside on a ranch or in the mountains.

After retiring early, Heller and her husband, Noble, decided to move to their favorite vacation spot. Before the move, there was no time for her to pursue any hobby as she worked in store planning for Kohl’s department store corporate offices and raised two children. With her new freedom, she started playing around with a camera and making postcards as a side project. From printing and folding the Postcards at home, she grew her business by having the confidence to go out and ask local businesses to show her work. Now she sells her art online and exhibits her photos in local art galleries including the 610 Arts Collective in Ridgway and the Ago Art Gallery in Ouray.

Before moving here, when she lived in Wisconsin, she only used her camera for family outings or vacations. But now, she uses it far more to capture nature and the world around her. Heller is so accustomed to the rhythms of the natural world here, she knows exactly where to go for the right photos at a particular time of year. Her calendar reminds her that in June she should drive up Last Dollar Road to check on the mules’ ears and see if they’re blooming. Storms draw her to Black Canyon of the Gunnison. On any given day the landscape and area are changing, providing her new and different opportunities for the next great shot.

With her knowledge of how the area will look at different times of the year, sometimes she plans out her photos, but with others the opportunity presents itself when you least expect it.

Patience has paid off for Heller in her photography. In one of her most popular photos featuring a Wolf Cattle Co. drive, she waited all day for the perfect shot. In the last photo she took during the cattle drive that day, she captured the mist rising over the backs of the cows walking down the road, with a row of Cowboys and Cowgirls bringing up the rear of the drive.

Sticking around for the perfect shot at the end of the day gave her the opportunity to illustrate the cattle ranchers’ hard work and way of life – including their passion for a difficult job. For Heller, it was a privilege to be invited to document their work.

‘That’s just where my heart lies,’ she said. Heller’s work can be viewed at her website, loneconephotography. com.