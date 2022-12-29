Spotlight: Father and Son Artists Pierre and Cedric Koukjian Experiment With Scale and Materials for New Show in Gstaad

Every month, hundreds of galleries add newly available works by thousands of artists to the Artnet Gallery Network—and every week, we shine a Spotlight on one artist or exhibition you should know. Check out what we have in store, and inquire for more with one simple click.

What You Need to Know: Father and son artists Pierre and Cedric Koukjian have developed an artistic practice in which they work alongside one another as part of the studio Since. Based in the heart of the historic Swiss city of Geneva, their work centers on postmodern and industrial art modes and methods. The artists are the subject of the current exhibition “Crossing Dimensions” curated by Anna Högl. The show, located at the Chalet Naegeli on the Gstaad Promenade, highlights recent work by both artists across a range of innovative mediums.

Why We Like It: There is a refreshing sense of experimentalism in the practices of Pierre and Cedric Koukjian. Synthesizing postmodern design with European craftsmanship, each artist endeavors to research, employ, and create new shapes with new mediums. Using non-traditional and even sometimes surprising materials in their sculptural works—such as Crystalline resin and stainless steel—the pieces are deeply engaged with the field of contemporary design and aesthetics. Scale is another common theme in the father and son’s oeuvres, with motifs like chain links appearing both at pedestal size and as monumental, outdoor sculptures.

According to the Curator: “In the exhibition ‘Crossing Dimensions,’ the artists attempt to explore different dimensions, both transcending the spatial surfaces of their art pieces, as well as trying to overcome the boundaries of the disciplines and art media. Father and son Koukjian juggle at the intersection of various artistic disciplines, experimenting with design as well as architecture and art. A new series of design objects from Crystalline resin, marble, and stainless-steel Monumental sculptures are presented.”—Anna Högl

See featured works below.

