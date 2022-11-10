Spotlight Arts Collective presents ‘Rock of Ages’ in Frankfort

Spotlight Arts Collective wraps its 2022 season with a show that takes audiences back to the 1980s when guitar solos and big hair were king.

Parental discretion is advised for ages Younger than 16 for “Rock of Ages” from Nov. 18 to 20 at CD&ME in Frankfurt. An in-theater cash bar begins one hour prior to each performance.

“It’s intimate. It doesn’t feel overwhelming and it’s got a really good acoustic sound in there,” said Nicki Blowers, director of “Rock of Ages.”

“It’s a beautiful venue. The gentleman who co-owns it, Dean Vaundry, is very much a supporter of the arts. They’ve partnered with us so that’s pretty awesome.”

The original Broadway production of “Rock of Ages,” which features a book by Chris D’Arienzo, was nominated for five Tony Awards including best musical.

Although Blowers has not seen the 2012 film adaptation of “Rock of Ages” starring Tom Cruise, she did see a spring staging of the show at the Paramount Theater in Aurora.

“It was a fantastic production. It’s your classic jukebox musical so it’s a show built around a bunch of cool songs,” said Blowers of Joliet.

“People go to Los Angeles or New York because that’s where dreams are made. There’s a legendary venue on the Sunset Strip and it’s called the Bourbon Room. The club is hosting the very last concert of this rock star.

“The city boy and the small-town girl who comes to LA meet at the Bourbon Room and start to fall in love. It’s all set to tunes from the 1980s.”

“Rock of Ages” features the music of Pat Benatar, Bon Jovi, Journey, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon (which is fronted by Oak Lawn native Kevin Cronin), Styx (which has roots in Chicago’s Roseland community), Twisted Sister, Whitesnake and other 1980s rockers.

The show begins with a Medley of Quite Riot, David Lee Roth and Poison songs.

“I really like the opening number. It’s so full of energy. It’s happiness and brightness and ‘Look at us; we’re just gonna have fun.’ I went to school in the ’80s. It reminded me a lot of when I was in college in the ’80s,” Blowers said.

“One of the songs I particularly like is ‘Harden My Heart.’ It’s one of my favorites. There’s ‘More Than Words,’ which is one of my absolute favorites because it’s about a love affair.

“We’re building this show about a small-town girl living in a Lonely world. She meets this guy who is an aspiring rock star.”

The cast members, who have been rehearsing at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frankfort, include Chicago, Flossmoor, Frankfort, Joliet, Lockport, Manhattan, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Plainfield, and Woodridge residents.

“It is an amazing cast of so much talent. This show is a difficult show to sing for men in particular because it’s super high tenors. We have some of the most amazing tenors,” said Blowers, whose daughter Sarah Blowers of Joliet is the show’s Assistant director and stage manager.

“The cast is just such a strong cast in acting, dancing and vocals. Their enthusiasm is overwhelming to me. I feel humbled that they wanted to do this show.”

The VIP dinner packages for “Rock of Ages” includes reserved front section seating, an open bar from 5:30 to 7 pm in the Loft and a plated dinner of Tuscan chicken, red potatoes, seasonal vegetables, salad, bread and dessert at 6 pm at the Loft.

Spotlight Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has produced shows that support food banks, health organizations, local families, shelters and other causes.

“What they’re trying to do is raise money to benefit groups in need in the community so that’s a very important thing,” Nicki Blowers said.

“This show is raising money for Scholarship funds for Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 students.”

‘Rock of Ages’

When: 7:30 pm Nov. 18-19; 2 pm Nov. 20

Where: CD&ME, 23320 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort

Tickets: $30 general admission; $95 VIP dinner package

Information: 815-463-7768; spotlightac.com

Jessi Virtusio is a freelance Reporter for the Daily Southtown.