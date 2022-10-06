Spotify’s Latest Fresh Finds Class Delivers a New Wave of Independent Artists — Spotify

Since its debut in 2016, Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist series has served as a launchpad for developing artists. Previously showcasing stars like Claire, Omar Apolloand Amine—who now each attract millions of monthly listeners. In total, Fresh Finds has Featured more than 40,000 independent artists, and in 2022, Fresh Finds–featured artists saw their total monthly Streams grow by an average of 289%.

We continued our support of the latest developing artists we are excited about by evolving Fresh Finds into a marketing initiative in 2021, providing support, resources, and mentorship to help with these artists’ career development. Last year, we worked with eight artists—including EKKSTACY, Wallace, TOLEDO, and Assoc—to help them reach 6.5 million new listeners and grow their followers by an average of 50%. Earlier this year, we built on our Fresh Finds momentum by working with the likes of Delaney Bailey, Jhariah, Carter Faithand Alemeda.

Now we’re excited to present our newest group of Fresh Finds artists who have been making waves and are ready to take the next step towards stardom: Emlyn, Avenue, Patty Band Blondshell.

As part of the program, each artist will release a Spotify Singles song on October 19 and will have access to the following to help them further their Careers over the long run:

Education and resources : Each artist will have access to personalized master classes and mentorship, best practices and credits for Spotify for Artists tools like Marquee and more.

Marketing support : All four artists and their associated collaborators will be Featured in a major marketing campaign on- and off-platform that includes social content, out of home, on-platform promotion, and press support.

Creative Collaboration : In partnership with our Notable songwriter and Publishing team, a key piece of this initiative is to highlight the producers/songwriters that craft the brand new tracks alongside the Featured artists. Emlyn has chosen to work with a producer AlexV. Avenoir has chosen to work with YmxBeats. Paty B has chosen to work with Dry up. Blondshell has chosen to work with producer Yves Rothman.



“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce the latest class of Fresh Finds artists and collaborators. This group represents some of the best new Talent from an amazing community of indie creators, and their Spotify Singles illustrate the talent, diversity, and high caliber of music being created by the next generation of artists,” says Jesse JacobsenSpotify’s US Indies Lead of Artist & Label Partnerships. “Since launching this marketing initiative in early 2021, we’ve watched previous Fresh Finds artists take their careers to the next level—touring the world and playing sold-out shows for their fans. Being a part of this Discovery process is a huge honor for the entire Fresh Finds team.”

Curious what the latest Fresh Finds class is cooking up? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know.

Emlyn

This Emerging alt-pop singer-songwriter has been Featured on the cover of the SALT playlist three times and her music has been streamed globally more than 70 million times. Following the release of her debut album, her second album, loneliest b!tch in america, reached the Top 10 on Spotify’s UK charts. Emlyn is currently preparing for her first Headline tour across nine cities in North America.

“Getting chosen as Spotify’s Fresh Finds pick this year is more than just a title to me,” Emlyn told For the Record. “Only a little over a year ago, I made my first Fresh Finds playlist when I was just starting to release music, so being recognized now in this way is a true honor.”

Speaking with emyln’s collaborator AlexV about the Fresh Finds experience, he was impressed with the level of support.

“Being a part of the Fresh Finds program is an incredible opportunity. The Spotify team has been extremely supportive throughout the entire creative process and has provided a platform for independent creators to thrive.”

Avenue

Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer Avenoir has been making noise in the underground R&B space, pulling inspiration from artists like Static Major, PARTYNEXTDOORand Aaliyah. A Blend of nostalgic drums from the early ’90s accompanied with neo-soul melodies and a sensuous tone help describe his ever-evolving sound. Coming off the success of his latest single, “Shameless,” the multi-instrumentalist is ready to make a name for himself in the world of R&B.

“I’m trying to make timeless music that inspires people for generations,” Avenoir explained. “What started as me making music with my friends has turned into the opportunity to share it with the world. Spotify is changing the game for independent artists, and I am grateful to be a part of this program.”

When asked about what he and Avenoir have in store for their Spotify Single, producer YmxBeats struck a nostalgic chord.

“I want to bring back a sound that hasn’t been heard in a while and make it my own,” he said. “I am Blessed to have Spotify showcase what I can do as a producer.”

Patty B

Born in Miami and raised in Lecheria, Venezuela, Paty B has been influenced by her Venezuelan-Dutch father, who was a jazz musician, producer, pianist, and arranger. With her family’s support, Paty B began singing at the age of four and performing at the age of 12—before also training to become a Classical ballet dancer. Paty B burst onto the global musical scene in 2021 with her debut single, “Party Que Resaca.” And earlier this year she released her debut album, GOTEO, which she describes as a “transparent expression of love, sexuality, and passion from the Divine feminine perspective.” Soon after her album release, Paty B found herself the face of numerous official playlists, including Fresh Finds.

“Being part of the Fresh Finds program means a lot for me,” Paty B said. “As an independent Latin artist, I feel so proud and honored to have the support and to be able to share my music with the world, representing not only my roots but a generation that is electric, diverse, free, and limitless.”

As for Paty B’s collaborator Kuinvi, the chance to push the Sonic Envelope excites her the most.

“As an artist and producer my Greatest Joy is to create music that transcends in a true, relevant way,” she remarked. “This program is at the Forefront of what’s next in music so being Featured on it this year is truly an Honor for me.”

Blondshell

Growing up in the middle of New York City in the early 2000s, Blondshell was inspired by Legends such as Patti Smith, Joy Divisionand The Velvet Underground. Now based in LA, the singer-songwriter describes her music as the “angriest, clearest, and most vulnerable” side of her personality. Although her tones are predominantly dark and brooding, there is a bright sense of hope that shines through tracks like “Olympus” and others with Confessional lyricism and adventurous song structures.

“Being chosen for Fresh Finds is such an amazing opportunity for indie artists, and hopefully it helps more people connect with my music,” said Blondshell.

On working with Blondshell, producer Yves Rothman explained: “For me the most exciting part of producing is working with new artists, helping them realize their vision, bringing all the ideas that have been keeping them up at night their whole life and finally getting that out and into the world.”

As with past programs, Spotify will document each artist’s journey, and we’ll be amplifying the process in a variety of ways, including with social video content. So keep an eye out to discover more about these four promising talents as they step into the spotlight.

Looking for more of the hottest songs from DIY and independent artists? Stream our Fresh Finds playlist below.