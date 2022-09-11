Spotak Nets First Goal in Road Loss at Kentucky

Next Game: Central Michigan 9/22/2022 | 4 p.m Sept. 22 (Thu) / 4 pm Central Michigan History

LEXINGTON, Ky. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped its final non-conference match of the season Sunday, Sept. 11, as the host Wildcats of the University of Kentucky scored four times in the second half to take a 5-1 decision in Lexington, Ky. Lily Spotak (Palatine, Ill. – William Fremd) scored the Lone goal for the Eagles (1-4-2, 0-0-0 MAC) and broke up the clean sheet the Wildcats (6-1-0, 0-0-0 SEC) were looking to keep.

HOW IT HAPPENED

27′ | The hosts broke the deadlock at 26:13 as Hannah Richardson carried the ball to the end line before passing the ball toward the center of the six-yard box where Jordyn Rhodes one-timed the pass into the net for a 1-0 Kentucky lead . No other scoring took place in an opening stanza that saw UK lead on shots, 13-0.

48′ | Coming out of the break, the Wildcats applied the pressure and added their second of the contest just over two minutes into the stanza. On the play, Taylor Hattori collected a loose ball and dribbled into the box to the right of the goal. She then fired a shot into the side netting for a 2-0 advantage.

62′ | Richardson added a goal for the hosts as she got into the penalty area and blasted a shot into the goal to make it 3-0.

66′ | The fourth goal for the Wildcats saw Emilie Rhode moved into the area and hit home a pass from Rhodes to make it 4-0 with just under 25 minutes to play.

71′ | Despite the deficit, the Eagles did not back down and were rewarded for their pressure with a goal. After their previous two shots glanced off the post and back into play, the third time was the charm as Spotak’s one-timer Clicked off the post and into the back of the net. on the play Hannah Thompson (Schoolcraft, Mich. – Schoolcraft) carried the ball down the right side and fired a pass low and into the box where Spotak awaited and redirected onto frame where she hit the left post and in for her first Collegiate goal.

73′ | The final score in the match came shortly after the Eastern goal. On the play, Hadley Williams drove down the left flank and lifted a pass back towards the top of the box where Rhode Flew in and headed the ball into the back of the net for the 5-1 final.

GAME NOTES

» Eastern falls to 1-4-2 on the year while Kentucky improves to 6-1-0.

» The five goals allowed are the most since Eastern lost at the University of Toledo, 6-1, Oct. 10, 2019. The five goals also are the most allowed out of conference since Sept. 8, 2019, in a 5-1 road loss at Creighton University.

» Spotak’s goal is the first of her collegiate career and gives her first career points as well.

» Spotak is the fifth Eagle to score her first Collegiate goal this year and the third freshman with all three Rookie goals standing as the last three goals scored. The other Rookies that have scored include Secora Johnson (Galena, Ohio-Olentangy Orange) at St. Bonaventure University (Aug. 28) and Thompson against Dartmouth College (Sept. 4).

» With her goal, Spotak is the seventh different player to tally at least one goal this season and the 10th Eagle with at least one point compared to last year’s totals that saw nine players with at least one goal and 12 with points.

» The goal for Spotak is the 325th goal scored on the road in program history and makes her the 119th different player in program history to record at least one goal for the Eagles.

» Thompson, who was the last freshman to score (vs. Dartmouth, Sept. 4), added her first career assist on Spotak’s strike. Her assist makes her the seventh Eagle with a helper in 2022, one more than the six players with assists last year.

» Kevser Guendogdu (Berlin, Germany-Ernst-Abbe Gymnasium Berlin) entered the match as a substitute in the 70′ and, six minutes later, she dove to her left to make a save on a UK shot, the first save of her Collegiate career.

» Two players made their collegiate debuts in the game with freshman Meghan Oliver (Commerce Township, Mich.-Walled Lake Northern) and sophomore Tess Williams (Okemos, Mich.-Okemos) each logging minutes in the second half. After Guendogdu’s debut Thursday at Morehead State University, Oliver and Williams are the ninth and 10th different players, respectively, to make their debuts this year.

HISTORICAL NOTES

» Eastern is now 246-227-62 all-time, needing just four more wins to reach the 250-win milestone.

» Today’s meeting was the first in the series all-time between the two schools.

» The Eagles are 0-2-0 all-time against the Southeastern Conference after dropping a 3-0 road decision at Georgia Sept. 28, 2001 (17 days shy of 21 years ago).

» Today’s match marked the second time Eastern has faced a team for the first time in program history after its 1-1 draw with visiting Dartmouth Sept. 4.

NEXT UP

With the non-conference slate complete, the Eagles will take 11 days off from competition to prepare for their Mid-American Conference opener that is slated for 4 pm Thursday, Sept. 22, against Rival Central Michigan University. The match will also mark the first this year to be played on campus at Scicluna Field following the installation of a new artificial surface.

