Spot in MAAC Standings On Line for Men’s Soccer Versus Niagara

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (6-4, 2-1 MAAC) VS. NIAGARA (3-6-1, 2-0 MAAC)

Saturday, October 8th | Noon

Emmitsburg, Md. | Waldron Family Stadium

WATCH | LIVE STATS

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 7, 2022) – Tied for second place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings, Mount St. Mary’s men’s soccer hosts Niagara – one of the squads sharing the position – for a Saturday matinee.

ABOUT THE MOUNT

Entering the contest on a two-game winning streak, the Mount defeated Canisius on October 1St by a 2-1 score and Saint Peter’s October 5th, 4-3. With six points they earned a second place tie in the early goings. Three teams share rights to the spot, as Quinnipiac joins Mount and Niagara in the mix.

A large part of the team’s success can be credited to the goalkeeper Ethan Russell . His five and a half saves per game are the most for a MAAC goalie, and seventh nationwide. Percentagewise, he has denied 76.4 percent of on-target shots, good for 53rd in the country.

Jesus Salazar continues to lead the Mount in points, adding an assist Wednesday to bring his total to 11. Ruben Kiers scored on a header – his team leading fourth of the year. Three players – Nathan Macek , Kofi Amoah and Lance Bovenberg – registered their first goals as Mountaineers in the Saint Peter’s win.

ABOUT NIAGARA

Feasting on the same opponents to earn their victories, the Purple Eagles took down Canisius September 28th and Saint Peter’s October 1St – both by 2-0 scores. They were idle last week from game competition.

Rodrigo Almeida leads Niagara for both goals and points with a respective four and 10. Stephen Haase is the main assistant, helping on five scores. Primary goalkeeper Josh Savoni boasts a goals against average of 1.29, bolstered by the clean sheets in conference play.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Mount St. Mary’s Hosted Niagara on September 5, 1998. The Mountaineers won the contest 1-0.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The team splits between road and home next week, traveling to Manhattan Wednesday (Oct. 12) and hosting Siena Saturday (Oct. 15).