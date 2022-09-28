SportStars NorCal Volleyball Rankings | Top 20, Sept. 28

NorCal Volleyball Rankings

All records are through Tuesday, Sept. 27. Previous ranking in parenthesis.

PICTURED ABOVE: Well. 3 Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton. (SHP Athletics photo/Twitter)

1. (1) St. Francis-Mountain View 14-0 2. (2) Archbishop Mitty-San Jose 18-4 3. (5) Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton 12-4 4. (3) Monte Vista-Danville 16-2 5. (7) Amador Valley-Pleasanton 14-1 6. (4) Branson-Ross 8-6 7. (6) St. Mary’s-Stockton 11-6 8. (9) Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills 21-3 9. (10) Campolindo-Moraga 15-6 10. (15) Redwood-Larkspur 15-4 11. (14) Marin Catholic-Kentfield 14-6 12. (18) San Ramon Valley-Danville 15-2 13. (16) Whitney-Rocklin 22-2

Well. 12 Tamalpais-Mill Valley.

5 TEAMS KNOCKING (ALPHABETICALLY):

Christian Brothers-Sacramento (13-4), Escalon (19-0), Menlo School-Atherton (11-11), Rio Americano-Sacramento (24-4) and Rocklin (16-6).

AT THE NET

We saw plenty of movement in the NorCal Volleyball Rankings over the past eight days. (We were delayed one day on our release, so we included scores from Tuesday night — none of which directly led to changes)

To read the rest of this story, visit SportStars Magazine