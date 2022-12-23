‘SportsCenter’s’ Hannah Storm Profiles Eastside Golf Founders for Hulu – Footwear News

Sports journalist Hannah Storm is making waves with her latest project, “Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game.”

The six-part ABC News Studios’ docuseries streaming on Hulu, which was produced in association with Brainstormin’ Productions and directed by Storm, follows the story of Eastside Golf Founders and how they are looking to bring more awareness and diversity to the sport.

The lifestyle brand was founded in 2019 by Morehouse College golf Champions Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku to iInspire the culture, promote diversity and authenticity through fashion and sneakers.

In “Grails,” Storm examines their Humble beginnings to their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner with Nike, Inc.’s Jordan Brand.

Throughout the series are interviews with notable figures, including sports stars and industry leaders such as DJ Khaled, “Shark Tank” founder and CEO of FUBU Daymond John, Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul, sports executive Shawn “Pecas” Costner, founder of Stock X and co-founder of Fanatics Collectibles Josh Luber and rapper Fat Joe.

“We really wanted to make the documentary something that anyone could watch. If you didn’t care about golf, if you didn’t care about sneakers — we just knew that these two guys and their mission is so powerful, and that you can’t help but want them to succeed,” Storm said.

Eastside Golf has been busy disrupting the golf world, but it especially made a splash with sneakerheads with its Jordan 4 “White Cement” golf shoe collab in 2021. They followed up with another Collaboration featuring the Jordan 12 in November.

“Their fashion is so disruptive in terms of what we’re used to in golf, which is a really country club, the khakis and polos — all those things that are truly uncomfortable for some people to wear and are a barrier to access for people ,” explained Storm. “They’re ahead of the curve. Golf has a long way to go in terms of diversity and inclusion, and they’re right up front with that. That is their mission. They love this sport so much. They want to bring people to the table, however they can do it. So I actually think the sport of golf is very lucky to have people like that, that care enough about it, that are willing to devote their lives to making sure that everybody can enjoy the game.”

“Grails” premiered on Dec. 14 and is available to watch on Hulu now.