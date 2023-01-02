Sportscene pundits in unanimous Connor Goldson handball verdict

Tonight’s BBC Sportscene pundits were unanimous in their views over Connor Goldson’s handball incident during Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Celtic.

The controversial moment happened during the second half of today’s powderkeg Derby fixture at Ibrox.

Daizen Maeda fired the Hoops in front early doors. However, a quickfire Rangers double after the break fired Michael Beale’s side into a deserved 2-1 lead.

With the score still in Rangers’ favor, Goldson appeared to handle the box inside his own box after a shot from Carl Starfelt at close range.

John Beaton waved away the penalty claims, and VAR did not step in to advise that Beaton reviewed the situation.

Kyogo would go on to equalize in the dying embers of the match.

However, the handball situation has remained a key talking point after the clash.

IFAB rules state that “not every touch of a player’s hand/arm with the ball is an offense.

It is an offense if a player”, stating that a player will be penalized for “deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball, touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger and scores in the opponents’ goal directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental, or Immediately after the ball has Touched their hand/arm, even if accidental.”

However, both Shaun Maloney and Neil McCann agreed that the officials got this call wrong and that Celtic should have received a penalty.

While the former felt it would’ve been harsh on Goldson, he thought a spot kick should’ve been awarded.

He said: “I don’t like the rule, but I think just the way that he blocks the shot with his arms like that, with the rule the way it is I think that it is probably a penalty.

“I don’t like the rule. But when you block a shot and your hands are higher like that for me it was a penalty.”

McCann added: “I think on the way the rules are going now I think it’s a penalty.

“I don’t think it’s intentional, he is trying to get his hands up (away from the ball), but the way it is going now I was surprised it wasn’t given.”