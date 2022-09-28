Sports Wrap: Sartell-St. Stephen Loses First Central Lakes Volleyball Match

(KNSI) – Coaches and Athletic directors are encouraged to send results and recaps to [email protected]

High School Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Cloud Tech 0 (27-25, 25-16, 25-21): Lexi Helmin rattled off 14 kills and Ava Athman added 10 for the Storm as they took down the Tigers in straight sets. Jordyn Lee contributed 12 digs defensively. SR-R has won four of their last five matches.

ROCORI 3, Alexandria 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-23): The Spartans carry their momentum from a stellar weekend tournament performance into mid-week action. They cement their spot in third in the Central Lakes Conference thanks to 19 kills from Kate Holthaus. Ava Hirschfeld distributed 48 assists and Mya Iten led the way on the back row with 39 digs.

Willmar 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0 (20-25, 13-25, 23-25): A battle of the unbeatens goes to the Cardinals at home. Willmar is now in first place alone in the Central Lakes Conference. Avery Templin Secured 16 digs for the Sabers in the loss.

Cathedral 3, Maple Lake 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-21): The three week winning streak continues for the Crusaders. Kayla Sexton led with 10 kills. Ellie Klinefelter had 18 digs and Sydney Wahlin added 12.

Milaca 3, Aitkin 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-22)

Pequot Lakes 3, Albany 0 (14-25, 24-26, 18-25)

Girls Soccer

Monday, September 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Little Falls 1: Ava Plemel scored twice for the Storm. Sydney Bauer allowed one goal on seven shots on net.

Alexandria 8, ROCORI 0

Crookston 0, St. John’s Prep 0

Tuesday, September 27

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Moorhead 0: The Sabers kept the Spuds to a goose egg. Chloe Turner and Reese Geiger had multi-point nights. Turner scored twice. Geiger added a goal and an assist.

Cathedral 3, Fergus Falls 1: All of the scoring occurred in the first half. Hope Schueller netted two for the Crusaders and Ava Schmidt added the other.

St. Cloud Tech 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

St. John’s Prep 11, Pelican Rapids 1

Boys Soccer

Monday, September 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Little Falls 0: Storm keeper Josh Tapio had 14 saves to preserve the shutout.

Cathedral 5, Central Minnesota Christian 0: Five players scored in the win for the Crusaders. Joseph Torberg had a goal and three assists.

Tuesday, September 27

St. Cloud Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1: The Storm got on the board with only minutes left thanks to a goal from Lief Rudnick.

ROCORI 2, Fergus Falls 1: Davey Maldonado and Alex Sonju picked up assists. Tayden Metzger notched one of the ROCORI goals in the win.

Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 0: The Crusaders have only one loss on the year. Joseph Torberg scored in each half and Blake Newiger capped off the scoring for Cathedral.

Apollo 2, Brainerd 0

Willmar 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1



