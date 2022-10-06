Sports Wrap: ROCORI Volleyball Rolls, Sartell Girls Soccer Readies for Conference Championship Match

(KNSI) – Athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to send results and recaps to [email protected]

High School Volleyball

ROCORI 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-14): The Spartans breezed to a conference win behind 15 kills from Kate Holthaus. She also had three aces and two blocks. Ava Hirschfeld led the team with 31 assists. Ava Stalboerger chipped in seven kills. Lexi Helmin paced the Storm with eight kills and 11 blocks.

Cathedral 3, Foley 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-15): Kayla Sexton slammed home 11 kills as the Crusaders topped the Falcons. Ellie Voth added six of her own. Olivia Prom secured 10 assists and Ellie Klinefelter was stout defensively with 15 digs.

Brainerd 3, Sartell 0 (18-25, 22-25, 24-26)

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 1

Alexandria 3, St. Cloud Tech 0

Milaca 3, Albany 2 (12-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17, 6-15)

Boys Soccer

Alexandria 1, St. Cloud Tech 0: The Cardinals took the win thanks to a late first half goal from Jack Carlson. The score in the 33rd minute was assisted by Otto Anderson. Alex keeper Grayson Grove nabbed seven saves to earn the shutout.

ROCORI 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0: Tayden Metzger and Dayton Sauer scored for the Spartans. Goalkeeper Luis Lopez turned away several shots from the Storm’s Leif Rudnick and Cooper Godwin to pick up the shutout.

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 0: The Crusaders notched the game’s final three scores to pull away late from the Thunder. Jack Stang had two goals and an assist and Blake Newiger added the other. Connor Stockman and Mason Layne picked up an assist each.

Willmar 1, Apollo 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Brainerd 1

Girls Soccer

Sartell 2, Brainerd 0: The Sabers broke through in the 18th minute. Reese Kloetzer scored off a set piece following a corner kick. Chloe Turner notched a goal in the 30th minute. The Central Lakes Conference title is on the line when Sartell goes to Alex Thursday night.

ROCORI 3, Sauk Rapids 1: Brooklyn Hofer tallied two goals and assisted on an Avery Nothnagel score for the Spartans.

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 1

Alex at Tech: No score reported

___

