Sports Wrap: Recent Girls’ Volleyball Results

Thursday, September 15th

Sartell 3, ROCORI 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-16): Abby Haus and Ellie Rengel led the Sabers in kills. Kylie Scoles registered 4 blocks. Avery Templin was stout defensively with 23 digs, while Briehyn Lewandowski added 18.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 0 (25-5, 25-11, 25-9): Alexis Helmin led SR-R with 12 kills.

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18): Kayla Sexton had 14 kills to pace the Crusaders. Ellie Voth added 11 and Grace Sand secured nine. Sexton also had 25 digs.

Albany 3, Pierz 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-6)

Foley 3, Mora 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-20)

Willmar 3, Tech 0 (15-25, 8-25, 16-25)

Saturday, September 17th

St. Cloud Tech went 3-2 at the Two Rivers Invitational, defeating St. Agnes (2-0), Harding (2-0), and Tartan (2-1). The Tigers fell to Two Rivers (2-1) and Holy Family (2-0).

Monday, September 19th

Cathedral 3, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-21): Kayla Sexton had 13 kills. Olivia Prom helped the offense with four kills and 10 set assists, along with two service aces. Ellie Voth dominated the front row with seven blocks.

Little Falls 3, Apollo 0 (17-25, 13-25, 11-25): Apollo’s Ella Stanoch had 5 kills. Haley Jacobson (eight digs) and Kate O’Hara (six digs) anchored the defense for the Eagles.

Tuesday, September 20th

ROCORI 3, Apollo 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-15): Ella Stanoch had four kills, six assists, and six digs for the Eagles. Libero Kate O’Hara notched 14 digs.

Sartell 3, St. Cloud Tech 1 (25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14): Ellie Rengel led the charge for the Sabers with 14 kills. Avery Templin recorded 27 digs and Grace Schulte added 24 set assists. Brenna McClure had an excellent all-around performance with 10 kills, five aces, and five total blocks.

Foley 3, Kimball 2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-9)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Monticello 1 (27-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17)

Thursday, September 22nd

Cathedral 3, Albany 2 (25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 15-11): Cathedral improves to 9-6, led by Kayla Sexton with 25 digs and 21 kills. Olivia Prom and Cammy Sand both had 19 set assists, Ellie Voth stood tall with three blocks and Sydney Wahlin notched 18 digs. It was Cathedral’s first win against Albany this season.

Sartell 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (29-31, 27-25, 25-21, 25-16): Ellie Rengel led the team with 20 kills, followed by Abby Haus’ 14. Grace Schulte dished out 27 set assists and Courtney Stutsman added 26. Avery Templin dug out 24 balls, followed by Shala Nordlund with 22.

ROCORI 3, Brainerd 0 (25-12, 25-17, 27-25)

Willmar 3, Apollo 0 (7-25, 6-25, 7-25)

Milaca 3, Foley 2 (25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 11-15)

Minnesota High School Volleyball Showcase (Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24) – Albany went 3-2 with wins against Belle Plaine (2-1), Mounds Park Academy (2-0), and Watertown-Mayer (2-1). The Huskies dropped the opening match versus Cannon Falls (1-2) and the weekend’s final contest with Southwest Christian (0-2).

Dassel-Cokato Invitational (Saturday, September 24) – ROCORI represented the Central Lakes Conference well, going undefeated at DC. The Spartans opened with Kimball (2-1), then proceeded to mow through Melrose (25-19, 27-25), Dassel-Cokato (25-7, 25-17), and Litchfield (25-19, 25-19 ) without dropping a set.

